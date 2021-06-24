Honor America Days Pops Concert, fireworks and CanalFest back





With Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s recent announcement to begin easing COVID-19 restrictions, city officials and representatives from the Rotary Club of Rome are bringing back the celebration of Honor America Days and CanalFest this summer. Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo and Rome Region Chamber of Commerce President William K. Guglielmo said the Honor America Days concert and fireworks will be presented at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 on the lawn of the Fort Stanwix National Monument. “With the announcement last week of the easing of state restrictions on coronaviruses, we have worked diligently to revive the Pops Concert and the fireworks,” Izzo said. “Symphoria returns as our presenting orchestra, followed by patriotic fireworks.” The city is also working with the Rome Art Association on a porch decorating competition open to the entire community. Izzo said details will follow. “Unfortunately, the tight deadline doesn’t give us enough time to properly plan the annual parade, but the parade will come back bigger and better than ever in 2022,” the mayor said. As for this summer’s festivities, “We have already had a great response from local businesses keen to help us financially, and we will continue our fundraising efforts to get it all together by the end of next month,” said declared Izzo and Guglielmo. . Meanwhile, Stephen Mercurio, president of the Rotary Club of Rome, said lifting all COVID-19 restrictions for outdoor gatherings was the biggest obstacle to holding his annual CanalFest August 6-8. . Mercurio said local residents can once again participate in the three days of entertainment at Bellamy Harbor Park. Ontario Rides will be back with its colorful midway; there will be entertainment on the City Stage; and Chimos Catering will provide a variety of fun foods, including fried dough, burgers, fries, pizza and ice cream, Mercurio said. The doors will open at 5 p.m. on Friday August 6 and there will be fireworks at sunset. On Saturday August 7, fishermen in the area are encouraged to get their fishing gear out as Rotary hosts its annual fishing tournament from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., along with prizes for the biggest fish (bass, walleye, pike) and the largest non-game fish (perch, bullhead and carp). Anglers under the age of 12 can register their catches for the “Lucky Fish” draw. See the Rotary Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RomeRotary/, for more details. There will also be entertainment, rides, vendors, face painting, storytelling and culinary delights until dark, with a fireworks display at dusk. The park closes at 10 p.m. and will reopen Sunday for fun from noon to 5 p.m. “We will end with the announcement of the winner of the CanalFest ’21 50/50 raffle,” said Mercurio. CanalFest is a non-smoking and alcohol-free event. Unvaccinated participants will be asked to wear masks in accordance with state health guidelines. Participation is free, but Rotarians will be at the gates to receive voluntary donations ($ 1 suggested). All proceeds from the event are donated to the community throughout the year in the form of Rotary donations and community service projects.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos