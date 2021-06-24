The Big Day Review: Empty entertainment in the name of reality | Bollywood

MUMBAI Just when I thought reality entertainment couldn’t be more meaningless than Famous Lives of Bollywood Wives, here’s this six-episode series spanning two seasons, each showing the marriages of two couples. I have no objection to the entertainment being without substance, but a reality show, which too, featuring Indian weddings, shouldn’t stoop to that level, at least not with a deliberate conscience!

My opinion, of course: I may be in the minority here, but I don’t think so!

12 couples, including a gay couple in Tyrone and Daniel, make up the list of those covered in the six episodes here. Needless to say, everyone involved is extremely wealthy and Netflix is ​​doing their best to get the world (and Indians, some wanting to follow the Joneses here!) To sit down and take note of the great Indian wedding.

Sorry to say, but the fat is overflowing and obesity is said to be a health problem! For aspiring couples, it will be frustrating that the majority of us viewers cannot afford such a conspicuous display of wealth spent on what should be a fundamentally happy but serious occasion.

The clichés uttered by many couples in the name of modernity and (questionable) gender equality seem more in the category of ignorance, it is happiness, because, except for some superfluous rituals that have flowed from the profits for priests and no one else, a traditional Vedic or Hindu wedding (and all featured here are Hindu / Vedic weddings) is full of meaningful rituals, no matter how traditional or even backward as they seem. On the other hand, North Indian wedding rituals like the sangeet are now followed all over India, even in normal weddings.

Parents, too, seem to be repeating the feelings of children and in fact appear to be possibly helpless in the display of greatness in almost all of the marriages presented here. 5 star hotels in India and abroad, hotel forts, Mumbai racetrack, resorts and beaches, all possible wedding venues are seen here including a place where the groom arrives on a zip line and then rides a horse. Of course, mehndi, haldi, sangeet and pre-wedding cocktails are also featured.

What marks slightly is the episode Love Beyond Borders in which an Indian girl and boy, respectively, have foreign spouses, and we see the latter adapting to Indian mores and culture and showing great enthusiasm. not only for pomp and spectacle but also for rituals, such as haldi.

Less empty than the others is also All You Need is Love, which partly tells the story of Tyrone, a man from South India, and Daniel, his male love. The episode skims the surface of their trials with parents and so on, and the fact that the two Christians choose to have a Hindu wedding in India, with haldi and a few other rituals (after a church wedding in the Daniels’ home country), is credited by Tyrone for his respect for all religions.

Likewise, A Family Affair disillusiones people who don’t believe in arranged marriages by showing that the most intense and lasting love can also be found in partners suggested first by families, where you meet the potential spouse. and have the freedom to accept or reject the proposal. This is probably one of the awesome episodes, despite the fact that the standard elements of these lavish weddings can be found here as well.

But the episode It’s not the journey, it’s the destination is the height of ostentation. Bahrain and Langkawi are the respective locations and while visually stunning, the episode represents the overall tenor of the series that I mentioned at the start.

There is a muslim wedding planner in charge of a hindu wedding which is totally okay but overall Conde Nast’s presentation looks like a sophisticated and alluring brochure of what the very rich can get in a Indian wedding with billions spent, complete with jewelry gifts to each guest, and industries created by wedding planners and suppliers of the materials they would need. An Indian pundit, too, would likely earn a fortune from a marriage as his fee, which would likely take him years, if not a lifetime, to earn at home in normal marriages.

And what happens to the decor and accessories, both natural and artificial? One episode talks about 30,000 mustard blossoms being made available, and only one couple talks about the eco-friendly and biodegradable materials used (with instructions given to the guest on what to do after the occasion). But what about the other materials used in vulgar abundance (that’s the best term)? How are they eliminated by sites and hosts?

In the majority of episodes, the brides themselves organize everything, and the parents for the most part seem to be money banks. One bride even says in the destination wedding episode that she would hardly be interested in attending a normal Mumbai wedding after experiencing three destination weddings, including her own!

Selfishness therefore ranks high. Many times the groom seems to just support out of resignation or the director’s instructions on dos and don’ts on camera. A bride cancels a dance that her siblings planned as a surprise because she doesn’t like the pieces of music, and she selected the rest. Another even writes a poem from her parents to read at the wedding! The rejection of the centuries-old rituals mentioned earlier also indicates a disregard for the feelings of elderly family members who are aware of their relevance and importance even today. There is also no attempt to show even a relatively more humble but wealthy marriage of normal size and shape.

The second episode, Here Comes the Type A Bride, even considers the dominant female to be an Alpha female or a bridezilla, in a weak attempt to show the reverse of what they are promoting in the rest of the episode.

So where does assertiveness and gender equality end and where does unhealthy domination begin? Netflix doesn’t tell us.

The most unintentional hilarious line comes from one of the brides, who says, when I saw what you can do in India, you can make these wonderful sets … it was like almost all the things that i might have wanted in a marriage were checked off. Is that so? Besides, is it really true that destination weddings as a concept started in India?

To be fair, the technical values ​​are splendid and upscale. I wish we could say the same about the content, the weird lyrics from the title song (I love you like the knife that rips bones and tendons or something along those lines, makes a line!) And the police of the title, where we can’t even make a few names in the displayed credits.

Rating: **

Netflix presents Conde Nasts The Big Day

Produced by: Mithil Kotwal and Alex Kuruvilla

Directed by: Ashish Sawhny, Faraz Ansari and Aakriti Mehta

Written by: Nikita Deshpande

Music: Anurag Shanker