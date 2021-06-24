Actor-MP Mimi Chakraborty receives Covid Jab at Fake Drive in Kolkata, man arrested





Mimi Chakraborty said she noticed that no Aadhar details were taken for people to sign up with CoWIN. Calcutta: A man who allegedly claimed to be an IAS officer and supervised thousands of vaccinations in Calcutta was arrested on Wednesday after he was apparently exposed when Trinamool Congresswoman Mimi Chakraborty took a photo of Covid in her camp . The bogus vaccination camp is now turning into a larger investigation amid questions as to whether the beatings given to hundreds of people were genuine. Mimi Chakraborty complained to the police after receiving no official confirmation after taking the vaccine. The actor-politician had visited as a guest of honor the vaccination camp organized by the arrested man, Debanjan Dev, in southern Calcutta. Ms Chakraborty said she took the Covid photo to encourage people to get vaccinated and to help control the spread of the virus. About 250 people have been vaccinated in the camp, according to reports. Debanjan Dev is said to have invited her to the camp, claiming to be an IAS officer. He reportedly told her that the vaccination effort was organized by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. “He said he was leading a special campaign for transgender people and people with disabilities and requested my presence,” Lok Sabha MP said, quoted by ANI news agency. “I took the Covishield vaccine at camp to motivate people to take jabs. But I never got a confirmation message from CoWIN,” she said. She said she noticed that no details of the Aadhar card were taken for people to sign up for CoWIN, so no one received a message after the shooting. Suspect, Ms. Chakraborty then lodged a complaint with the Kolkata police and the accused was arrested. “He was using a car with a blue tag and a fake sticker,” the TMC MP said, according to ANI. Police are currently investigating vaccines given to people and whether they were vaccines that have passed their expiration date. “We have not encountered any vials with an expiration date. The seized vials will be sent for testing to determine whether they are genuine or not. The defendants will be questioned in this regard,” police said today. Kolkata in a statement quoted by ANI. The case has been transferred to the Kolkata Police Detective Department, cops said.

