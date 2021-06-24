Hollywood giant Spielberg teams up with former nemesis Netflix





It’s only been two years since Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg gave streaming companies like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) cold shoulder. Content designed for TV screens should not be seen as equal to real cinema on the big screen, he argued. Netflix and its friends just shouldn’t be considered for film industry honors, such as the Oscars. A lot of muddy water has passed under the bridge since then. Now, Spielberg seems to have accepted the rapidly changing nature of the modern film industry. His production company, Amblin Entertainment, just signed a multi-year content partnership with Netflix. What’s up? Amblin will produce several feature films per year for Netflix, potentially including films directed by Spielberg himself. Ted Sarandos, Netflix content guru and co-CEO, called Spielberg a “visionary and creative leader” whose stature in the film world casts a huge shadow even over Netflix’s game-changing role. “We are honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter in Steven’s cinematic history,” Sarandos wrote in a prepared statement. If Spielberg still resents the hustle and bustle of the 2019 Oscars, he hides it very well. The legendary director of HEY and Schindler’s list sees “an incredible opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.” Access to a hyper-efficient global content distribution platform seems to be more important than protecting the old studio system and its traditions. What else does Amblin do? The Netflix agreement is not an exclusive contract. Amblin is still making films for the big screen under a long-standing distribution agreement with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures subsidiary. In other words, this deal is for Spielberg’s studio exploring a new direction and not a complete switch from multiplex to living room. Amblin has always had the ability to create content for both the film and TV market, including classic hits such as Animans, IS, Under the dome, and Americans. These shows were spread fairly evenly across major US TV networks and premium channels. Netflix even has a few Amblin shows under its belt already, including the one-season comedy. Everything about Washington and two seasons of the horror show The haunting. But Amblin doesn’t have a long history of producing made-for-TV movies, so the deal with Netflix will allow the studio to explore whole new territory. What is the problem ? The symbolic value of Spielberg’s union with Netflix is ​​immense, but it is also business as usual in many ways. This isn’t Netflix’s first big original content deal, and it won’t be the last. Steven Spielberg isn’t even the first larger-than-life legend in the company’s content portfolio. Martin Scorsese set that standard with the original film (and Oscar nominee) Irish in 2019. Likewise, Spielberg has been around the block a few times, and that’s just another unexpected opportunity. It was no surprise that Netflix stocks barely budged on the news. At the same time, this deal is a prime example of what sets Netflix apart from the rising tide of competing video streaming services. It’s the gold standard of global content distribution, the benchmark against which all other services should be measured. If Netflix is ​​good enough for Spielberg, it’s good enough for any talent you could name. I’m not sure Comcast’s Peacock will be signing any major production deals like this anytime soon. Netflix is ​​walking slowly and carrying a big stick with over 200 million subscribers. And we are still in the early chapters of the story of the global growth of this ambitious company. The stock has gained 1,300% over the past decade, creating a strong market cap of $ 227 billion. The most exuberant hyper-growth will likely stay in the rearview mirror, but Netflix today remains a fantastic investment with better-than-market growth prospects.

