Riverside artist moves from classroom drawing to entertainment career – Daily Bulletin

Watching cartoons, reading comics, collecting Marvel trading cards and graffiti were all things Riversides Mat Guillen loved growing up. Although drawing in class would get him in trouble, it just made him want to do more.
Art was definitely a way for me to escape reality and create my own world, he said.
Guillen continued to take art classes at La Sierra High School, but while he enjoyed it, he never imagined continuing to do so after graduating. After a year in a community college, he decides to join the Art Institute of Los Angeles. Coming from a traditional artistic background where his experience was limited to drawing on paper or painting on canvas, working with online programs such as Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign was a challenge.
Once I got the hang of all the technicalities, the UI of the programs just got a lot easier to understand, he said. The great part about attending the Art Institute was that it helped speed up the process in order to get my bachelor’s degree in graphic design faster.
After college, Guillen got his first job as a graphic designer in Venice Beach.
I gained a lot of hands-on experience in the industry early in my career and met a lot of great creative people along the way, he said. A lot of artists choose to stick with just one type of work, but I’m lucky to have been able to work on an incredible variety of projects.
Guillen has done everything from sketching the first concepts to creating final production designs for the entertainment industry. His work has included movie posters, packaging, and logo development.
Some of my greatest accomplishments as an artist have been the ability to work for the entertainment industry and with various studios like Netflix, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Sony, Mattel, HBO Max, Oprah Winfrey Network and more, did he declare.
Guillen said he loves all art forms and doesn’t want to tie into a specific style.
It kind of depends on my mood, he says. I do a bit of everything. It allows me to grow as an artist and makes every project new and interesting.
Guillen is the first artist to exhibit in Riversides’ new gallery, Gramercy Art Studio + Gallery at Riversides Brockton Arcade. It was recently opened by Raymond Argumedo, one of the Guillens’ best friends since elementary school.
It’s not just a traditional gallery, he says. It’s a space for creatives to come together and create. It’s really going to bring in some fresh art to inspire artistic youth within the community. And it’s right next to my wife’s store.
During the pandemic, Guillen began training in 2D frame-by-frame animation and 3D sculpting.
I also started a side project called Bad Vibes Good Times, ”he said. It’s a series of drawings focused on a cat with a sarcastic but positive personality and uses pop culture as a catalyst for the artwork. Apart from that, I continue to work alongside my clients in the major entertainment studios.
Guillen said that in addition to his job, he enjoys spending time with his wife and their newborn baby, their friends, camping and continuing to learn.
Information: matguillendesigns.com, badvibesgoodtimes.com and @Mat_Guilen on Instagram.
Patrick Brien is executive director of the Riverside Arts Council.
