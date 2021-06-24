Entertainment
Thursday, June 24, 2021 horoscope
Moon alert
After 8:15 am Chicago time, there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions. The full moon in Capricorn peaks at 1:40 p.m.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
The full moon makes you feel torn between the demands of home and family versus the demands of your career and your public reputation. Today you cannot ignore home and family. And so on.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Be careful because the energy of today’s full moon can make this day accident prone for you. Therefore, think before you speak or act. Take special care if you are walking, jogging, cycling, or driving. Don’t be distracted.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Today’s full moon could bring some kind of financial problem to your sign. It may be related to earnings. It can also be related to your debt or your involvement in someone else’s wealth, possibly your partner. After today you may be able to improve things.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Today the only full moon of the year that occurs in front of your sign is. It will certainly create tension between you and your partners, spouses and close friends. Don’t jump the gun. Don’t overreact. Patience is your best friend.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
The full moon can create tension at work, especially with co-workers. Maybe you are the only one feeling this tension and you are projecting it onto others? It’s possible. Do what you can to stay calm and decide to give everything serious thought.
Virgo (23 August-22 September)
Be patient with your friends today, and be patient with groups and clubs as well, as today’s full moon can make people nervous and overly emotional. Likewise, parents should be patient with their children. During this time, your children might have fits and fits of wheezing. (Classic full moon behavior.)
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Some full moons are easier than others. (This one not so much.) You feel pulled in two directions, home and family, over your job and your career. What to do? Today, you cannot ignore your work and your public reputation. Be as skillful as possible.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
It’s an accident-prone day for your sign, so be careful of everything you say and do. The heightened emotions caused by today’s full moon energy can distract you and create a problem verbally or physically. Therefore, be careful. Slow down and take it easy.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Some kind of financial situation is going to get worse today because of the full moon. Most likely it is your responsibilities to someone else or maybe money you owe someone? Hopefully after the full moon peaks these issues will decrease.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Today the only full moon in your sign all year round is, which means your emotions are all over the place. It might not look like this to others, but you will feel it. Be kind to yourself and don’t rush into decisions. Be careful and take it slow.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Today’s full moon can create problems related to your health or your pet or your job or any task you set for yourself. Usually the full moon brings things to a head forcing you to decide one way or another. Walk carefully.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their children. Additionally, their children might feel upset because of the full moon energy. During this time, it is also a difficult day for romantic couples, as the full moon arouses extreme emotions. Don’t act. Wait for things to settle down.
If your birthday is today
Actor Iain Glen (1961) shares your birthday. You are careful, tactful and hard-working. You are also creative and artistic and have the self-discipline to use these talents. Home and family will always be a priority for you. This year you are reaping the seeds you planted previously, which means that for most of you it is a successful year. Expect accolades and recognition as well as material success.
