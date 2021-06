Seagram’s Escapes Hosts Virtual Chat With Leading African American Women In Entertainment

WHAT: While summer is in full swing, the famous brand of flavored malt drinks, Seagram‘s Escape, in partnership with Deployment, I host a virtual chat with black influencers in comedy and entertainment with the fourth installment of their 2021 empowerment tour. During the discussion, the featured women will share how they rose through the ranks of success in the entertainment industry, tips personal branding and how they overcame the challenges. The panel is free to attend and will also include some laughs, gossip and “tea-spilling “to round out the conversation. The content will create the perfect combination of information and entertainment for viewers to watch during a summer get-together with friends or while relaxing at home alone.

WHO:The June panel features esteemed African American female performers – including comedians, reality TV stars, radio hosts and actresses who cover aspects of entertainment in a variety of spectra. Panelists include: B. Simone – Rapper, singer, comedian, actress, beautician and social media personality who appeared on MTV ‘ s Wild ‘n out

s Claudia jordan – Talk show host ( Cocktails with the queens ), actress, model, businesswoman, former reality TV personality ( Real housewives from Atlanta ), radio personality ( Rickey Smiley Morning Show ) and host of VH1 ‘ s Love and hip-hop meetings

– Talk show host ( ), actress, model, businesswoman, former reality TV personality ( ), radio personality ( ) and host of VH1 s meetings LaLa Milan – Actress, comedian and podcast host known for her roles in the hit series BET, Boomerang , and the beloved and provocative podcast, The Salon With Lala Milan

– Actress, comedian and podcast host known for her roles in the hit series BET, , and the beloved and provocative podcast, Nina Parker Press correspondent (Nightly Pop of E !, Daily Pop of E !, E! News, live from the red carpet), clothing designer and producer. (Moderator) WHY: As part of the visit, Seagram‘s Escapepresents this virtual panel to highlight black women entrepreneurs who have overcome the obstacles they have faced on their way to become innovators in their fields. Seagram‘s Escapestarted the virtual conversation to uplift black women and provide resources as well as tools to propel them forward as they pursue their passions. The virtual tour series provides a space for honest conversations where a variety of pioneers candidly share their stories with others in similar spaces to inspire, encourage and share the knowledge needed to accelerate their entrepreneurial journey. REGISTRATION LINK:https://www.seagramsescapes.com/cocktails-conversations/ COST: FREE WHEN: Saturday 26 June 2021 7 pm EST SOURCE The Seagram Escapes

