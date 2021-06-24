Money Heist 5 actress Esther Acebo: Stockholm will have “more strength and power to do crazy things”





Money Heist has witnessed strong graphics and character developments throughout the seasons. From the inspector Rachel Murillo becoming Lisbon, Denver and Rio shedding their childish charm and becoming powerful gang members, Netflix’s crime drama saw enough action, romance, and emotional arcs around its lead actor. One of those members is Mnica Gaztambide, who went from secretary at the Royal Mint of Spain to joining the gang as Stockholm. Spanish actress Esther Acebo, who plays the role, helped convince audiences of Monica’s change of heart, who started out as Arturo Romn’s girlfriend but became Denver’s love interest and ultimately an accomplice. of thieves. Mnica Gaztambide suffered from Stockholm syndrome and fell in love with her captor Denver. (Photo: Netflix) Esther will reprise her role as Stockholm in the upcoming season five of Money Heist, which will also mark its finale. Interacting with some media outlets during a recent virtual tour and meetup, which indianexpress.com was also a part of, Esther said she was happy with her character’s progress and excited about the new episodes of Money Heist 5. ” I’m very happy. More episodes are coming, and the truth is, I’m very happy with the Stockholm character, with everything she’s going through. She went from being that secretary we barely remember to being part of the gang and having a little more strength, power and courage to do crazy things, by the way, ”Esther said. Stockholm went from being a low-key secretary to being one of the main members of the gang after Money Heist Season 3. (Photo: Netflix) Although she refrained from sharing more details about the upcoming season, she hinted that things were getting exciting. “I don’t want to say too much. But I really appreciate it. It’s exhausting, but it’s so exciting and so much fun that I’m happy, ”added Esther. Money theft 5 the teaser and exclusive footage showed a more fierce side of Stockholm, which, along with fellow gang members, will fight the military inside the Bank of Spain, where the ongoing robbery is taking place. Fans are also waiting to see if Stockholm and Denver resolve their differences that have kept them apart since embarking on their new heist. Money Heist 5 will be released in two parts. Its first part will premiere on Netflix on September 3, while the second and final part will arrive on December 3.

