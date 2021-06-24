Knoxvilles Flying Anvil Theater Prepares New Launch | Entertainment

When William Shakespeare wrote the famous “All worlds one scene, and all men and women are just actors,” it is likely that he did not think that a global epidemic could end this activity.
Nonetheless, when COVID-19 put the planet on hold, the actor community was particularly hard hit, dimming the lights on Broadway and forcing nations’ local and regional theaters to close their doors indefinitely.
The Knoxvilles Flying Anvil Theater faced a similar dilemma. The 5-year-old theater was forced to prematurely end its 2020 season and, aside from a few streaming productions, has remained dark ever since. Consequently, the resumption in theaters of its live performances marks a major step.
As a prelude to its next season, condensed and subject to social distancing restrictions, the theater kicks off its comeback with a fundraising presentation of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, a play co-written by the best-selling author. Nora Ephron and based on the 1995 book of the same name. A series of monologues shared by five women, it revolves around relationships, wardrobes and how the two often interact and create a time capsule in a person’s life.
Like most theater professionals, Flying Anvil Artistic Director and Co-Founder Jayne Morgan is not only passionate about performance, but also thrilled to have the opportunity to program the kind of plays that share a message and often feature risks. An actress herself since graduating from college, she has also pursued a freelance career in advertising, writing and television production. When her business grew, she and a friend decided to make their lifelong dreams come true and open a theater. That was 10 years ago, and while his colleague is no longer involved, Morgan made it his mission to see the effort through.
It’s great when you don’t quite know what you’re talking about, because then you jump in with both feet, she said. People would never do anything if they really knew what it was going to take. We started slowly, but we were very lucky to have people supporting and guiding us.
At first, the company did not have a permanent performance space, but in 2017 the group got its current location at West Knoxvilles Rocky Hill Center.
We got a little bit of seed money and operated like a traveling theater for a while, bouncing from space to space, which is pretty exhausting, Morgan said. So when we focused on finding permanent accommodation, we had to find a way to pay for it. We started producing full time and it was quite an adventure.
The theater takes its name from a unique tradition in Eastern Tennessee. It involves a daredevil stacking two anvils, sprinkling gunpowder in the middle, then igniting a fuse that causes them to soar. It’s risky, but the company is taking inspiration from this all-out attitude by attempting to engage audiences with provocative, daring and incisive offers.
Unlike Morgan, who grew up in eastern Tennessee, general manager Chris Freeman is a recent transplant. A theater teacher by training, he became involved in the Flying Anvil after participating in the theaters summer education program. He joined the organization full-time in February 2020, only to see the theater close its doors a month later.
We did what we could to survive by offering things here and there to stay visible, Freeman said. We made plans, and then we gave up on them, and then we made another plan and ditched that. It was a process of reacting to any situation and then learning to let go. It was probably a great lesson, but it wasn’t a lesson we necessarily wanted to learn.
Morgan agrees the forced break has been a challenge. We had just hit our stride, she said. The only thing we didn’t want to do was sit down and not try to do something. I spent a year looking for a manual that tells you how to survive a pandemic when running a small theater. Unfortunately, no one has written it yet.
The choice to do a series of special benefit shows did not allow the theater to gain a foothold, but also to partner with Positive Living Choice. Health Network, an organization that serves the most vulnerable populations in East Tennessee.
It was a natural step for us as an organization that really wants to be a part of the community, Morgan explained. Yes it was a theater and yes we produce but we want to be a force bigger than that.
The artistic mission of the theater is based on these ambitious people. We do a lot of shows that people have never heard of before. She noted, It took a while to gain the trust of our audience, but I think we did. I believe there is a hunger for the kind of theater we do. Orson Welles once said: Don’t give them what they want. Give them what they never thought possible. This has been our motto from the start.