Connect with us

Entertainment

Knoxvilles Flying Anvil Theater Prepares New Launch | Entertainment

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


When William Shakespeare wrote the famous “All worlds one scene, and all men and women are just actors,” it is likely that he did not think that a global epidemic could end this activity.

Nonetheless, when COVID-19 put the planet on hold, the actor community was particularly hard hit, dimming the lights on Broadway and forcing nations’ local and regional theaters to close their doors indefinitely.

The Knoxvilles Flying Anvil Theater faced a similar dilemma. The 5-year-old theater was forced to prematurely end its 2020 season and, aside from a few streaming productions, has remained dark ever since. Consequently, the resumption in theaters of its live performances marks a major step.

As a prelude to its next season, condensed and subject to social distancing restrictions, the theater kicks off its comeback with a fundraising presentation of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, a play co-written by the best-selling author. Nora Ephron and based on the 1995 book of the same name. A series of monologues shared by five women, it revolves around relationships, wardrobes and how the two often interact and create a time capsule in a person’s life.

Like most theater professionals, Flying Anvil Artistic Director and Co-Founder Jayne Morgan is not only passionate about performance, but also thrilled to have the opportunity to program the kind of plays that share a message and often feature risks. An actress herself since graduating from college, she has also pursued a freelance career in advertising, writing and television production. When her business grew, she and a friend decided to make their lifelong dreams come true and open a theater. That was 10 years ago, and while his colleague is no longer involved, Morgan made it his mission to see the effort through.

It’s great when you don’t quite know what you’re talking about, because then you jump in with both feet, she said. People would never do anything if they really knew what it was going to take. We started slowly, but we were very lucky to have people supporting and guiding us.

At first, the company did not have a permanent performance space, but in 2017 the group got its current location at West Knoxvilles Rocky Hill Center.

We got a little bit of seed money and operated like a traveling theater for a while, bouncing from space to space, which is pretty exhausting, Morgan said. So when we focused on finding permanent accommodation, we had to find a way to pay for it. We started producing full time and it was quite an adventure.

The theater takes its name from a unique tradition in Eastern Tennessee. It involves a daredevil stacking two anvils, sprinkling gunpowder in the middle, then igniting a fuse that causes them to soar. It’s risky, but the company is taking inspiration from this all-out attitude by attempting to engage audiences with provocative, daring and incisive offers.

Unlike Morgan, who grew up in eastern Tennessee, general manager Chris Freeman is a recent transplant. A theater teacher by training, he became involved in the Flying Anvil after participating in the theaters summer education program. He joined the organization full-time in February 2020, only to see the theater close its doors a month later.

We did what we could to survive by offering things here and there to stay visible, Freeman said. We made plans, and then we gave up on them, and then we made another plan and ditched that. It was a process of reacting to any situation and then learning to let go. It was probably a great lesson, but it wasn’t a lesson we necessarily wanted to learn.

Morgan agrees the forced break has been a challenge. We had just hit our stride, she said. The only thing we didn’t want to do was sit down and not try to do something. I spent a year looking for a manual that tells you how to survive a pandemic when running a small theater. Unfortunately, no one has written it yet.

The choice to do a series of special benefit shows did not allow the theater to gain a foothold, but also to partner with Positive Living Choice. Health Network, an organization that serves the most vulnerable populations in East Tennessee.

It was a natural step for us as an organization that really wants to be a part of the community, Morgan explained. Yes it was a theater and yes we produce but we want to be a force bigger than that.

The artistic mission of the theater is based on these ambitious people. We do a lot of shows that people have never heard of before. She noted, It took a while to gain the trust of our audience, but I think we did. I believe there is a hunger for the kind of theater we do. Orson Welles once said: Don’t give them what they want. Give them what they never thought possible. This has been our motto from the start.

Email [email protected] to contact longtime freelance writer, critic, critic and blogger Lee Zimmerman.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: