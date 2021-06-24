Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni wants to make a Bollywood movie with Rajkummar Rao? This is what we know
Samantha Akkineni entered the Hindi film industry with The Family Man 2 with Manoj Bajpayee and others. And boy, she impressed everyone with her acting chops and how! Samantha has mainly worked in Tamil and Telugu films. And now she’s expanding her reach, with web series and more. Apparently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already been approached for films in Bollywood. And guess what? She is already in love with one of our amazing talents in the Hindi film industry. This is none other than the versatile actor Rajkummar Rao. Samantha seems eager to work with actor Shahid.
It turns out that in one of her last interviews, the Super Deluxe actress was asked about the Bollywood actor who impressed her and she replied: “Rajkumar Rao”. She said she was completely taken aback by the versatility of Newton’s stars. “Rajkummar is a fantastic actor and the films he chooses to make are very interesting. I’m still waiting to see what he does next.” When asked if she would like to star in a movie with the actor from Stree and Roohi, Samantha said, Sure, if a good story presents itself to us.
Samantha and Rajkummar are both amazing actors and we can’t wait to see them create magic on the big screen or any medium for that matter. Now we just have to wait for a producer and director to throw them into an interesting storyline. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is reportedly Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is a love film by Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Thambi Ramaiah to name a few. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. She also has Shaakuntalam, Gunasekhar’s mythological drama film. It also features Dev Mohan in the lead.
On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He reportedly reunited with his Bareilly Ki co-star Barfi Kriti Sanon for Hum Do Humare Do.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
// jQuery(window).scroll(function(){ // if (isInView(jQuery('#live-blog-update'))){ // getMoreBlogEntries(); // } // });
$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=179720252061082&autoLogAppEvents=1"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
$(".cmntbox").toggle();
});
});
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]