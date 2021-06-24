Samantha Akkineni wants to make a Bollywood movie with Rajkummar Rao? This is what we know

Samantha Akkineni entered the Hindi film industry with The Family Man 2 with Manoj Bajpayee and others. And boy, she impressed everyone with her acting chops and how! Samantha has mainly worked in Tamil and Telugu films. And now she’s expanding her reach, with web series and more. Apparently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has already been approached for films in Bollywood. And guess what? She is already in love with one of our amazing talents in the Hindi film industry. This is none other than the versatile actor Rajkummar Rao. Samantha seems eager to work with actor Shahid. Also Read – 9 AMAZING Facts About Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi & Other Bollywood Stars We Bet You Didn’t Know See the Pics

It turns out that in one of her last interviews, the Super Deluxe actress was asked about the Bollywood actor who impressed her and she replied: “Rajkumar Rao”. She said she was completely taken aback by the versatility of Newton’s stars. “Rajkummar is a fantastic actor and the films he chooses to make are very interesting. I’m still waiting to see what he does next.” When asked if she would like to star in a movie with the actor from Stree and Roohi, Samantha said, Sure, if a good story presents itself to us. Also Read – Bollywood Men Have Money, Unsure Of Their Brain 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Took Our Heart With Her Poo-Like Sassy

Samantha and Rajkummar are both amazing actors and we can’t wait to see them create magic on the big screen or any medium for that matter. Now we just have to wait for a producer and director to throw them into an interesting storyline. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is reportedly Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. It is a love film by Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Thambi Ramaiah to name a few. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal is produced by Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara and Lalit Kumar under the banners of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. She also has Shaakuntalam, Gunasekhar’s mythological drama film. It also features Dev Mohan in the lead. Also Read – Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor & More, Here’s How Bollywood Celebrities Spent Their First Paychecks

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He reportedly reunited with his Bareilly Ki co-star Barfi Kriti Sanon for Hum Do Humare Do.

