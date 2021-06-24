Q-Force trailer teases Netflix’s LGBTQ superspies





Netflix is ​​releasing the trailer for Q-Force, the upcoming animated comedy series about an LGBTQ super-spy group, created by Sean Hayes.

Netflix has released a trailer for the long-awaited seriesQ-Force, which revolves aroundLGBTQ super-spies. The adult comedy animated series, created by Sean Hayes (Will and grace) and Michael Schur (The right place, Brooklyn nine-nine), focuses on the adventures of gay secret agent Steve Maryweather, aka Agent Mary, and members of his LGBTQ team. Hayes, who will be the voice behind Agent Mary, works with fellow cast member David Harbor (Stranger Things, Suicide Squad),in the upcoming series. Harbor’s role will be Agent Buck, a straight character who joins the group after being recognized as an official spy by the American Intelligence Agency. Netflixgave viewers a glimpse of the Q-Force world, showing the group of fun and outspoken characters from the show who are full of comedic zingers. Within the first ten seconds, Agent Mary cries out to be the force’s first queer agent, drawing attention to the undeniable certainty that the show’s premise breaks down major conventional barriers. While Netflix has expanded LGBTQ content into its live-action segment, the trailer teases viewers with a fresh take on one of their first animated series that carries the same kind of portrayal, if not more. Check out the trailer below: Related: Every New Show Released To Netflix In 2021 Harbor, which the public will see Black Widow in July, isn’t the only notable player on deck. Q-Forcefeatures many other famous artists including Wanda Sykes, Laurie Metcalf and Gary Cole. After nearly two years since Netflix picked up the series in 2019, the release date is slated for September 2 of this year. More: Who is Red Guardian? David Harbor’s Black Widow movie character explained Source: Netflix Elizabeth Olsen recalls horrific audition for Game Of Thrones’ Daenerys

