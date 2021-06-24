Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is often seen playing with his adorable puppy Shyloh. The actress and the puppet shenanigans always make Internet users say that they are “awww”.

On Tuesday, Shraddha was seen giving him little hugs. Sitting by the window you can see the sky in beautiful hues with a rainy background and the soothing Arabian Sea. She was seen wearing a brown top and Bermuda shorts. The hassle-free image features a makeup-free look with glasses and natural hair.

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3, with Tiger Shroff. She also has a movie with Ranbir Kapoor in her line-up. She will play in a movie Naagin and Chaalbaaz in London.

