“Inching Ever Closer to the Bright Lights of Broadway”: actor and skin cancer survivor Hugh Jackman prepares for “The Music Man” with uplifting tap dancing





Hugh is ready for Broadway In a new video posted to Instagram, Australian actor and Broadway star Hugh Jackman, 52, shared footage of himself repeating a tap number for The man of music.Broadway theaters are slated to reopen in September.

Jackman is a skin cancer survivor; he first developed skin cancer in 2013 and has battled the disease six times in total.

To reduce your risk of skin cancer, wear sunscreen, avoid direct sunlight, and don’t use tanning beds. 52-year-old Australian actor and Broadway star Hugh Jackman makes no secret of it: he’s ready to be back on the Great White Way! Related: Deb, I Love You With All My Heart! : Actor and skin cancer survivor Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years with his wife in moving tribute In one new video Jackman shared on Instagram, he gives fans a peek inside as he prepares for his lead role as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival The man of music.The musical has been delayed twice due to COVID-19 and due to its beleaguered former producer Scott Rudin. Finally, however, the preview performances are slated to begin at the Winter Garden Theater on December 20. The opening night of the show will take place on February 10, 2022. In the video, a hoofed Jackman hits his heart as a dance trainer / choreographer watches and claps in rhythm. The pandemic has led to the closure of theaters across the country, including those on Broadway, and people are thrilled to fill those plush velor seats again to watch their favorite musicals. The majority of Broadway shows will come back in september. Hugh’s battle with skin cancer Jackman isn’t just a stage and movie star, he’s also an inspirational skin cancer survivor. He fought this disease on several occasions. Jackman was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, or BCC. The disease first presented itself in 2013 for the actor, and he has fought it six times. Related: Am I At High Risk For Melanoma? Basal cell carcinoma is the most commonly diagnosed skin cancer in the United States According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 5.4 million basal and squamous cell cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States. Jackman’s most recent battle with basal cell carcinoma dates back to 2017. Which sunscreen to choose to prevent cancer? Protect your skin from skin cancer As Jackman has shared in the past with fans and subscribers, it’s important to protect your skin with regular check-ups and sunscreen. You can also take other steps to lower your risk factor for skin cancer. Related: Choose the Right Sunscreen and Use It Often Dermatologist Dr Dendy Engelman described in a previous interview five easy ways to protect your skin. She says: Avoid the sun during rush hour. This means 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That doesn’t mean you should never go out in the middle of the day, but make sure you are protected when you venture outside. Cover your skin and eyes. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will protect your face, the top of your head, your ears, and the delicate skin around your eyes. Wear an SPF of 30 or higher. Many facial moisturizers have a built-in SPF. Reapply often. Do an annual skin check-up. You can check your own skin for anything out of the ordinary, but you should still get an annual check-up to make sure you haven’t missed anything. If you notice anything abnormal between checks make an appointment to talk to your doctor as soon as possible, it is always worth making sure. Avoid tanning beds. There is absolutely no benefit to going to a tanning bed, says Dr. Engelman. The 5 best ways to protect your skin from skin cancer

Learn more about SurvivorNet’s rigorous medical review process.

Hugh is ready for Broadway In a new video posted to Instagram, Australian actor and Broadway star Hugh Jackman, 52, shared footage of himself repeating a tap number for The man of music.Broadway theaters are slated to reopen in September.

Jackman is a skin cancer survivor; he first developed skin cancer in 2013 and has battled the disease six times in total.

To reduce your risk of skin cancer, wear sunscreen, avoid direct sunlight, and don’t use tanning beds. 52-year-old Australian actor and Broadway star Hugh Jackman makes no secret of it: he’s ready to be back on the Great White Way! Related: Deb, I Love You With All My Heart! : Actor and skin cancer survivor Hugh Jackman celebrates 25 years with his wife in moving tribute Read more In one new video Jackman shared on Instagram, he gives fans a peek inside as he prepares for his lead role as Professor Harold Hill in the Broadway revival The man of music.The musical has been delayed twice due to COVID-19 and due to its beleaguered former producer Scott Rudin. Finally, however, the preview performances are slated to begin at the Winter Garden Theater on December 20. The opening night of the show will take place on February 10, 2022. In the video, a hoofed Jackman hits his heart as a dance trainer / choreographer watches and claps in rhythm. The pandemic has led to the closure of theaters across the country, including those on Broadway, and people are thrilled to fill those plush velor seats again to watch their favorite musicals. The majority of Broadway shows will come back in september. Hugh’s battle with skin cancer Jackman isn’t just a stage and movie star, he’s also an inspirational skin cancer survivor. He fought this disease on several occasions. Jackman was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, or BCC. The disease first presented itself in 2013 for the actor, and he has fought it six times. Related: Am I At High Risk For Melanoma? Basal cell carcinoma is the most commonly diagnosed skin cancer in the United States According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 5.4 million basal and squamous cell cancers are diagnosed each year in the United States. Jackman’s most recent battle with basal cell carcinoma dates back to 2017. Which sunscreen to choose to prevent cancer? Protect your skin from skin cancer As Jackman has shared in the past with fans and subscribers, it’s important to protect your skin with regular check-ups and sunscreen. You can also take other steps to lower your risk factor for skin cancer. Related: Choose the Right Sunscreen and Use It Often Dermatologist Dr Dendy Engelman described in a previous interview five easy ways to protect your skin. She says: Avoid the sun during rush hour. This means 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That doesn’t mean you should never go out in the middle of the day, but make sure you are protected when you venture outside. Cover your skin and eyes. A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will protect your face, the top of your head, your ears, and the delicate skin around your eyes. Wear an SPF of 30 or higher. Many facial moisturizers have a built-in SPF. Reapply often. Do an annual skin check-up. You can check your own skin for anything out of the ordinary, but you should still get an annual check-up to make sure you haven’t missed anything. If you notice anything abnormal between checks make an appointment to talk to your doctor as soon as possible, it is always worth making sure. Avoid tanning beds. There is absolutely no benefit to going to a tanning bed, says Dr. Engelman. The 5 best ways to protect your skin from skin cancer Learn more about SurvivorNet’s rigorous medical review process.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos