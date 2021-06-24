Prime Video: Everything is coming in July 2021





Amazon Prime Video

In July, Amazon Prime Video releases a big one. The War of Tomorrow – starring Chris Pratt and directed by Chris McKay, one of the great brains behind The LEGO Movie – would most likely have been a pre-COVID cinematic blockbuster. Amazon paid $ 200 million for the rights to this film. The film has a pretty cool concept. It’s your standard army fighting an alien invasion, augmented with just one twist: Soldiers and humans can be teleported from the past to join the fight. Watch the trailer, it looks awesome. Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in July … 1st of July Movies 30 days of night (2007)

30 minutes or less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence of Malice (1981)

Across the Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Alarm clocks (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: Travels of a Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

Me, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Silver Train (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Endless Reading List (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

At the water’s edge (1954)

Only the lovers remained alive (2014)

Open season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Telephone box (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Rear window (1954)

Driving in Cars with Boys (1988)

School Stun (1988)

snatch (2001)

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady in the Van (2006)

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

In Rome with Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011) TV American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How States Got Their Forms: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Teacher T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang) July 2nd Movies July the 5th Movies July 9th Movies TV Sydney Deluxe List – Season 1 July 15th TV July 16 Movies Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008) TV Make the Cut – Season 2 July 30 Series The Pursuit of Love – Season 1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos