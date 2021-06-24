Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal gears up for Hollywood debut







Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, known for doing his own stunts in his action films, has his eyes on Hollywood. The Commando star has now been hired by talent agency Wonder Street, which represents actors such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren. I’m delighted to be associated with some of Hollywood’s hardest working people, Jammwal said in a statement. He will be represented by Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder. Vidyut Jammwal

The self-taught actor has a cult following as he is one of the few Bollywood actors to take pride in doing his own stunts. His films such as Khuda Hafiz and the Command series were a celebration of his physical form and agility. Jammwal grabbed the headlines last month after discovering that the Google search engine had launched his name among the top martial artists on the global list. His face and name have been listed with martial arts icons such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa. His name and profile photo top the list, followed by Chan and others. Image Credit:

In a previous interview with Gulf News, Jammwal said he enjoys pushing himself through while doing stunts for his own films. The truth is, I’m afraid to do a lot of all the stunts. When they watch my footage it looks easy. I also have to push myself and there’s a lot of preparation that went into reaching that space, Jammwal said. On the job front, Jammwal’s upcoming films include Sanak and Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

