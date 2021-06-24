Rockin the Region with actor Matt Vita

Top actors, actresses, producers, screenwriters and a model descended on Killington to film last week

By DJ Dave Hoffenberg

You might have seen shoots around Killington in the last couple of weeks and it was for a Killington-based yet to be named black comedy which will be released in 2022. Local resident and comedic actor Matt Vita brought this project to life. . He created the story, assembled the dream team, and will star alongside America’s Next Top Model winner Sophie Sumner in a cast that includes Tony Award-winning producers David Lambert and Shawn Arani, actresses. New Yorker Sam Morales and Sarah Faye Beard, comic book geniuses Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Christopher Griggs and movie actor Haulston Mann. The film was directed by Mark Dudzinski and Frank Perz, directed by assistant to Collen Doyle, written by Grace Day and performed by Tessa Faye Talent. It is produced by Gnar Bois, who is made up of longtime friends Mark Dudzinski and Matt Vita.

Mark is such an indispensable person both to this project and to my life. I can’t sing enough praise for all the great things Mark has done for this project and for me as a friend and business partner, said Matt Vita.

It’s their first film together, but Mark Dudzinski has been a prolific producer in the television and documentary world for 15 to 20 years. Vita said: We have big plans for the future. It’s a great project for many reasons, but partly because it’s a starting point for so many good people. I think all of our actors will be celebrities in the next five years.

The film is about a group of New York women who win a dream getaway with their yoga guru, Callie, in Killington, Vermont. It’s a bachelorette party weekend and once they’re up there things get a little hilarious and scary.

Vita said: We shot for nine days in Killington, mostly in my private residence. We did a few off-site shots and then filmed for two days in New York City. We also shot with a drone controlled by a licensed pilot, so I think we obeyed all state rules and regulations. I made sure all my neighbors knew about it. It was a cool process, but to shoot a feature film in 11 days, anyone in the industry will tell you you’re crazy. We did it with a great team of punk rock skeletons. We have achieved the unthinkable with a very motivated team. This means that we were working 20 hours a day and firing at full blast.

The added bonus of Vitas was meeting some of his neighbors and becoming friends.

The crew rave about all the artisanal services provided by the local restaurants. Kyle Hickory aka Hickory the Drunkard and Disappointing, which I mentioned in an old post on the wool mill cooked for them. I knew he was an amazing comedic magician, but Vita and others learned that he was also an amazing chef.

Vita said: Everyone was phenomenal but Kyle was one of the most remarkable. I told him, Wow, you’re such a multi-talented guy.

Andy Reid, who owns and runs Ramuntos Brick and Brew of Bridgewater, took good care of them as well. Vita added, Andy is awesome. I love this guy and his food is amazing.

Vita hopes to involve the city’s businesses more in future projects and said: The more I can involve the city and get it excited, that’s really cool for me.

The team will be back for filming in August, to finish some shots on Killington Road. If there are any companies that want to be featured in the film, contact Matt Vita on his website (mattvita.com).

Vita said he wanted to make a movie since he was 5 years old. He said, I’ve flirted with this and been doing this all my life. I think a lot of us felt introspective last year being locked up. If I’m not going to live my dreams now, when will I be?

Vita said the idea for the film came to her during a restless night’s sleep. He wrote a page or two on it, then contacted Grace Day and asked her to write it down.

Vita said: She is a prolific and amazing writer and I starred in a few of her projects during the pandemic. Grace basically took the ball out of my hands and kicked it out of the park. She put the meat on the bone, so to speak, and really brought the story to life.

Fortunately, the pandemic was not a problem as they filmed while restrictions were lifted and everyone was vaccinated.

Dave DeCeglie is writing the score for the film. He’s an award-winning AVN composer for Hamilton.

Once the film is finished, Vita wants to join the festival circuit. He said, I have had my eyes on a few that I would like to premiere. I have faith that we will. It would be a Nirvana home run if it were to air on any of the major streaming platforms and also if there was a limited theatrical release. It would be really nice. I wish people could see it in a theater. We were reviewing the pictures and I am confident. It looks so good. The more I see him coming together, the more realistically I hope he will succeed. You never count your chickens until they’re hatched, but eggs look good, baby.