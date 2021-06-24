Cannes unveils the Competition jury for its 74th edition | New





The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the main jury of the Competition for its 74th edition, which will take place from July 6 to 17. For the second time in festival history, female jury members will be in the majority with five women and three men to join previously announced jury president Spike Lee. In 2018, when Cate Blanchett was president of the jury, the split was also five women and four men. This year’s female jury members are Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop, Franco-Canadian singer / songwriter Mylne Farmer, American actress, producer and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian director / producer Jessica Hausner and actress / French filmmaker Mlanie Laurent. They are joined by Brazilian director / producer Kleber Mendona Filho, actor Tahar Rahim and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho. Diop, who lives between Paris and Dakar, presented his first feature film as a world premiere Atlantic in Competition at the festival in 2019, winning the Grand Prix. Born in Quebec, Farmer is one of the best-selling French-speaking performers in the world, having sold more than 30 million records during her 35-year career. She has also collaborated with many Cannes regulars over the years, including Darius Khondji, Abel Ferrara and Agusti Villaronga. Gyllenhaals official selection credits include John Waters Cecil B. Dement, who performed Out of Competition in 2000. The Oscar nominated actress went into production with Kindergarten teacher in 2018 and recently directed his first feature film, The lost girl. Austria’s Jessica Hausner has played Un Certain Regard three times with Beautiful Rita (2001), Hotel (2004) and Crazy Love (2014) His fifth feature film and his first production in English Little Joe premiered in Competition in 2019, where it won Best Actress for Emily Beecham. Laurent has appeared in more than 40 feature films, including Quentin Tarantinos, candidate for the Palme d’Or 2009 Inglorious Basterds. Over the past decade, she has also embarked on directing with The Adopted (2011), Breathe (which premiered at Critics’ Week in 2014) and Galveston (2018). Second feature film by Brazilian filmmaker Mendona Filhos Aquarius was a candidate for the Palme d’Or in 2016 and returned to the Competition in 2019 with Bacurau. Rahim has been a regular on the Cannes red carpet since his breakout performance in Jacques Audiards a prophet, back in films such as Asghar Farhadis The passed and Rebecca Zlotowskis Grand central. His international profile has skyrocketed in the past year following his critically acclaimed performances in TV mini-series. The snake and Kevin Macdonalds Mauritanian. The prolific South Korean actor Song is another regular at Cannes, most recently appearing with Bong Joon-hos Palme dOr and Oscar winner Parasite in 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos