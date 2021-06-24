Shiv Dayal Batish’s Incredible Journey From Bollywood To The Beatles And Beyond

On October 10, 1965, the series Apna Hi Ghar Samajhiye premiered on BBC1 television and radio. Presented in Hindustani, Urdu and English, his theme music was composed by the multi-faceted pundit Shiv Dayal Batish, who had already gained considerable fame as a singer and music composer in the world of Hindi cinema. The series aimed to reach out to new immigrants to South Asia: it offered advice on topics such as housing, insurance, migration and education, interspersed with music from the subcontinent, especially music from the sub-continent. movie.

SD Batish, as he was better known, was also a recent arrival in England. Like his son, musician Ashwin Batish told Scroll. In in an email he had arrived in London earlier that year on a next-of-kin visa after his eldest daughter Surendras was admitted to an ophthalmology course. Word of his arrival spread among other musicians such as Keshav Sathe, who worked at the Indian High Commission and moonlighted as a tabla player, and Batish soon became part of the BBC’s outreach programs.

A multi-instrumentalist, who mastered the sitar, tabla and vichitra veena, Batish appeared regularly at music festivals across Britain. At one of them, the Cardiff Music Festival, his playing impressed British parliamentarian and activist Fenner Brockway. Brockway helped Batish gain permanent resident status, says Ashwin. Soon after, the Batishs family joined him from Bombay. It was a decision, says Ashwin, that balanced the practicality of his mother Shanta Devis with his father’s musical dreams.

Shanta Devi, like Batish at the start of his career, had been an artist on All India Radio at one point. To raise money for plane tickets, the family sold their land in the Bombays Santa Cruz neighborhood which is now worth a fortune, Ashwin says. His new home was on Birchington Road, a residential area of ​​West Hampstead in London.

Batish Records, United States.

A few weeks later, as Batish recalls, came the memorable call from Sathes inviting him to compose the quartet of Indian musicians gathered to accompany the Beatles album. Help!. The other members of the quartet were Sathe on the tabla, Diwan Motihar on the sitar and Qasim (known by his first name) on the flute.

A kinship must have formed during these musical sessions, as Batish’s association with George Harrison did not end there. Months later, Batish was hired to teach Harrison’s wife Patti Boyd the dilruba, a stringed instrument that later appeared on The Beatles. Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Group album (1967).

Around 1970, the Batish family moved again, this time to Santa Cruz, California. The emigration was not entirely impulsive. Batish had taught a short course at the University of Santa Cruz, where his colleague, mathematician Ralph Abraham, had taken tabla lessons from him. Abraham suggested that the Batish family move to the United States and the family agreed. As a family, Ashwin joked, they were both movers and musicians.

Not the world of cinema

Born December 21, 1914 in Patiala, Batish showed great promise. As the story goes, when he was only seven years old, he regaled audiences and received praise from Hari Singh, the Maharaja of Kashmir. Encouraged by the applause perhaps, he made a foray to Bombay to forge a career as an actor. However, his attempt was not successful and he returned to Patiala to study music with Pandit Chandan Ram Charan.

His guru, very taken by the sense of rhythm and the memory of Batish, gave him the nickname of Rasik, which Batish adopted as a pseudonym on certain compositions conceived later in California. In 1936 he was an artist with All India Radio recording for the EMI label under the name Master Ramesh, a name he acquired while singing covers of songs performed by popular singers, especially KL Saigal.

As always, fortune seemed to smile on him. His singing on AIR caught the attention of an older cousin, Pandit Amarnath, who was an accomplished musician in the Punjabi film industry in Lahore. Amarnath gave Batish the opportunity to sing a song Pagdi Sambhal Jatta he had composed for the film Gaundi (1942). The song became a hit, making Batish popular. But, all in all, the experience was bittersweet. Ashwin says his father didn’t like acting in the film: the frequent takes, the blinding light from the mirrors used as reflectors pissed him off.

As an assistant to Amarnaths, Batish learned various aspects of conducting music: rehearsing with singers, synchronizing instruments and working with an orchestra. These apprenticeships opened up a new opportunity for him. He was invited to Bombay by the Marathi writer and impresario Keshav Prahlad Atre (Acharya Atre) to compose the score for the film. Paayaachi Daasi. But, in the end, credit went to Annasaheb Mainkar.

After the Score in 1947, the year of Amarnath’s death, Batish returned to Bombay, this time not to try his luck as an actor, but as a singer and songwriter. Several prominent musical directors of the time used it for their films Anil Biswas for Laadli, Husnlal-Bhagatram for Sawan bhado, Hamari Manzil, and Surajmukhi; Ghulam Mohammed for Kundan; Roshan for Barsat ki Raat and Taksal; and Madan Mohan for There is and Railway platform. Some of his most notable songs have been sung with Geeta Dutt in films for which he provided the music himself, such as Betaab and Bahu Beti.

A rare photo of early film industry Hindi singers: (front row) Zohra Jan, Rajkumari, Amirbai Karnatki, Hamida Banu, Geeta Roy (later Geeta Dutt), Lata Mangeshkar, Meena Kapoor; (standing behind) Sailesh Mukherjee, Talat Mahmood, Dilip Dholakia, Mohd Rafi, Shiv Dayal Batish, GM Durrani, Kishore Ganguli (later Kishore Kumar) and Mukesh. Batish Records, United States.

Batish, whose musical work has been described as an amalgamation of classical music and Punjabi folk and popular styles composed for 16 films, including Har Jeet, Tipu Sultan and Toofan. For two films, he made up a nickname Nirmal Kumar that Lata Mangeshkar had given him for luck, according to Ashwin.

By this time, Batish had become disenchanted with the world of Hindi cinema. Ashwin remembers that his father needed a stable income to support his young family, but payments were irregular and delayed. Angered by this, Batish worked for a time to set up an artists’ union to give them a platform to voice their grievances and demands.

England gave Batish’s career a new direction. He founded a monthly music journal called Musicasia, wrote regularly for it, taught students about Indian music, and performed at festivals and for Indian audiences. In 1969, he even gave basic sitar lessons to actor Michael York for his role in The guru. Based loosely on George Harrison, the movie Merchant-Ivory portrays a musician searching for a guru in India and starring Utpal Dutt, Saaed Jaffrey, Aparna Sen and others.

Project of a lifetime

Moving to the United States, like the one to England, was a family decision. Shanta Devis’ initiative led to the Batish India House (initially called Sri Krishna Caf), a restaurant on Santa Cruzs Mission Street that served Indian food while music was played by members of the Batish family. I served food and then took the stage to play music, recalls Ashwin, who, like his father, plays several instruments, including the sitar and the tabla.

The restaurant was often featured in the local newspaper, The Santa Cruz Sentry, and lasted until 1985, before music became the omnipresent act, and SD Batish embarked on the project of a lifetime. His wish to collect, annotate and put in writing all the known details of the Hindustani (the Ragopedia collections) and Carnatic musical systems coincided with the discovery by Ashwin of Gopher, a first Internet protocol which allowed to record, download and easily distribute files. This was a project envisioned after their visits to the University of Berkeley library barely yielded a few books on Indian music, and especially on the Carnatic tradition. What was an inspiration for Batish to explain each raga became a boon not only for music lovers, but also for his students who knew only English.

The family established the Batish Institute of Music and Fine Arts in 1976. It was the third of its kind to appear in California after the Ali Akbar Khan College of Music and the Music Circle, created by Harihar Rao, a long-time associate of Ravi. Shankar.

In addition to being a recording studio, the Batish Institute continues to offer courses and texts, including several hundred Batish compositions (its raga lakshan geet set in the classical Hindustani system), and its derived ragas based on 72 melakartas from the Carnatic tradition. He performed regularly with his children, Ashwin and daughter Meena, and lived long enough to see his grandchildren, Keshav and Mohini, become musicians.

Batish died in 2006, ahead of his 94th birthday. On his 85th birthday, as he feasted audiences on his music, the city of Santa Cruz honored him with a photo exhibition of his life, calling him a living musical treasure.

This is the eleventh part of a tri-weekly series on the early Indians who paved the way in other parts of the world. Read the rest of the series here.