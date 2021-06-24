Steven Spielberg’s deal with Netflix isn’t as important as you might think





Earlier this week, it was reported that Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg and his firm Amblin Partners had signed a partnership deal with Netflix, a somewhat surprising move given that Spielberg has been viewed by some as critical of the stream in the past. . However, what appears to be a groundbreaking deal may not be as important as many think. A new report from Fast business suggests that while an agreement is in place, none of Amblin’s films destined for Netflix will actually be directed by Spielberg himself. According to the report, insiders close to the Netflix deal say Amblin is unlikely to send “his most prestigious films, let alone the ones Spielberg himself directs, to Netflix.” “When Steven wants something to be treated with care, these will hit theaters. Netflix gets (the cinematic equivalent of) ‘Steven Spielberg Presents’,” the report quotes a source. The report also noted that another source suggested the deal gives Amblin a way to get into the streaming game as well as a place for non-blockbuster movies. When the partnership was first announced, Variety reported that Spielberg’s decades-long partnership with Universal Pictures will continue in addition to the partnership with Netflix and that Amblin is expected to “produce at least two films per year” for Netflix. In a statement, Spielberg said, “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was very clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together. and reach audiences in new ways. This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly rewarding for me personally as we are going to be launching with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started. with him, Scott and the whole Netflix team. “ “Steven is a creative visionary and a leader, like so many others around the world,” added Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “My childhood was shaped by his memorable characters and stories that were enduring, inspiring and awakening. We look forward to working with the Amblin team and we are honored and thrilled to be a part of this chapter of history. cinematic Steven. “ Photo: Niko Tavernise / Twentieth Century

