Bollywood actress raveena tandon doing yoga in forest video goes viral Hindi News18

Famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has long been absent from films. But she continues to share her photos and beauty secrets with her fans via social media. Recently, he shared a video of himself on Instagram. In this, we see her doing yoga sitting on the ground in the forest. Along with the video, he wrote, “When I am very relaxed, then my meditation is surrounded by natural elements, love, peace and happiness. She further says that yoga is all about creating balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and spirit to be healthy and live in peace. Raveena is very beautiful wearing a yellow dress. At the same time, his fans are also very fond of this video.

In this video shared on Instagram, we can see that Raveena Tandon is sitting in meditation and seeing her hair flying, her clothes, we can understand that a strong wind is blowing around her. The environment around them is very calm and there is a lot of greenery.

Significantly, Raveena Tandon has shared skin and hair related secrets from time to time with her fans. This video of him doing yoga also garners thousands of likes and like every one of his videos, his fans are very fond of these videos as well.

At the same time, he also shared photos on his Instagram while doing yoga. Raveena also shared a few photos about it. This video of her is getting more and more viral on social media and so far more than 59,000 likes have been received on this post from the actress. Raveena Tandon occasionally shares several of her videos with her fans. In this, we see her giving advice related to skin, hair and beauty. This recent video of him doing yoga is also about health. He likes him a lot.