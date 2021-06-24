Bollywood look-alikes struggle to make ends meet amid Covid-19 pandemic

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the whole country. Many people have lost their jobs due to the lockdown across the country. It has also disrupted the Indian film industry at all levels, stopping production of content. When filming was interrupted, daily wage workers suffered the most as they were unemployed for months. Despite the resumption of filming, many artists are still suffering the repercussions.

Among them is Raju Rahikwar, a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike.

Raju, 45, never imagined he would make a living as a look-alike actor, a popular trend in the Indian film industry. But when his resemblance to SRK started earning him money and fame, Rahikwar gladly slipped into the role of Junior SRK.

Raju, real name Durga Rahikwar, decided to change his name to Raju in 1992. My friends told me my hairstyle and face looked like Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies were getting very popular then, he says Rahikwar . Raju was the name of the character of Khans in the 1992 Hindi film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

But the pandemic put him out of work. Having trouble supporting his family, Raju decided to start his own business. I realized things weren’t going to get better anytime soon and so last year in June I started a small business selling hand sanitizers and masks. I need to feed my family and also pay my children’s school fees, he shares.

The few jobs he still gets do not earn him enough. In September, when filming resumed, a friend needed help and gave me a job in Dubai where I worked for a month, Raju said. I went there for about a month and started selling lamps and other materials. One day at the market I saw a jacket and a laptop bag. I wanted to buy them for my children, but I had no money. I skipped my meals to save money and buy it. Before 2018, I could afford these things.

It was not uncommon for him to earn INR 50,000 per month during the decades when SRK’s popularity soared. Raju has performed in shows around the world including the US, UK, Kenya, Dubai, Singapore, and other countries with large communities of Indian descent.

In October, I was supposed to fly to the United States for a show, but couldn’t due to travel restrictions, he said.

Besides the pandemic, Khan’s absence from the big screen also affected Raju. The 55-year-old actor is one of the film industry’s biggest superstars, but has been through a rough patch. His latest releases haven’t done so well at the box office. His last film released was Zero (2018).

If SRK does not work in films, I am also unemployed. My life depends on him, Raju said, adding, “Since SRK’s visibility has gone down, no one wants me to play either. I used to go to places where SRK couldn’t entertain people. Now I have to keep asking event planners for possible shows. “

Like Rahikwar, Zaed Khan also struggles to survive. Zaed Khan emulated popular actor Sunny Deol, whose last screen appearance was Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Miming is the only job I’ve done for so many years, says Zaed, who is visibly dejected. I don’t even know what else I can do for a living. There are seven members in my family who depend on my income. I hardly have the opportunity to do shows.

The actor became a politician in 2019, when he became a member of Parliament for Gurdaspur (Punjab) in the Bharatiya Janata Party. In India’s 2019 general election, Zaed did several roadshows for political parties, but it was a short-lived success.

Now no one calls me for political rallies because the elections are far away. He doesn’t make movies and there are hardly any live events allowed, he said, adding that his friends have helped him financially, but it’s not a lasting solution, “I plan to set up a food stall to support my family. “

The industry, however, has attempted to support those members most affected. For example, superstar Salman Khan has helped people like Zaed.

I received 3,000 rupees from the Being Human Foundation (a non-governmental organization headed by Salman Khan), Zed said. I also received a food voucher worth Rs 1500 for a few months from the Federation of Film Workers of West India (FWICE). But now even that has stopped.

FWICE is an umbrella body for the Film Industry Workers Union in Mumbai. The All India Look Alike Association (AILAA), a union of look-alike actors, is affiliated with him.

We need the industry to do something for us, said Arif Khan, President of AILAA. For years he worked under the name of Junior Anil Kapoor.

Arif has been praised by Anil Kapoor in the past. But he, too, doesn’t have a lot of work ahead. “As there are no film shoots or commercials or events going on, the lookalikes have been out of work. With the restrictions lifted, we started making a few appearances but it is not enough to survive. A lot has changed over the past year.

Over the years, the popularity of lookalike actors has waned as superstars have become more accessible to fans on social media. The pandemic has made matters worse. Arif said, “Through social media, audiences today can connect directly with their stars. People get all the updates on their favorite stars with just one click. Survival has become really difficult for us.

But all is not lost. Raju hopes his idol will return. “Shah Rukh bhai has started shooting for Pathan which will hopefully be a blockbuster. He will be back soon and so will I, “he concludes.

