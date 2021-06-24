Biden appoints Sandra Thompson interim director of FHFA





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden appointed Sandra Thompson as acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Wednesday evening, hours after he ousted Mark Calabria as head of the agency following a Supreme Court ruling that the leadership structure of the FHFA was unconstitutional. Thompson, who was most recently Deputy Director of FHFAs Housing and Mission Goals, has worked at the agency since 2013. Prior to joining FHFA, she worked for 23 years at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., eventually occupying the post of risk management control director. Sandra Thompson, seen here testifying before Congress in 2012, was the director of the FDIC’s risk management oversight division before joining the Federal Housing Finance Agency in 2013. Bloomberg In a statement, Thompson said she is committed to ensuring that the housing finance systems of our nations and regulated entities operate in a safe and healthy manner. We can accomplish this while focusing on mission and community investment, she said. There is a widespread lack of affordable housing and access to credit, especially in communities of color. It is the duty of the FHFA through our regulated entities to ensure that all Americans have equal access to safe, decent and affordable housing. The Supreme Court issued an opinion early Wednesday overturning a provision in the 2008 law establishing the FHFA, according to which a president can only fire the director for just cause. The ruling effectively gives the president the power to fire the director at will. Biden wielding his new power on Wednesday afternoon, impeaching Calabria as director of the FHFA. In an internal email sent to staff shortly after 2 p.m., the Trump-nominated Calabria said his two-to-two years as a manager were an honor of a lifetime. As director of the FHFA, Calabria worked to put Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on the path to trusteeship and private hands, predicting at one point that government-sponsored companies would be fully privatized by now. 2024. But many of those efforts, including a post-Tory capital framework and last-minute changes to government oversight of business with former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have been criticized by both lenders and affordable housing advocates. They had argued that many of the measures taken by the agency under his leadership would make homeownership less affordable, especially for low-income and minority borrowers, in direct conflict with the Biden administration’s goals. ” expand housing options.







