BritBox’s Hollywood Bulldogs is a glorious tale of the life of movie stuntmen





There was a period in the 1980s when pretending to be a stuntman was the game of choice, thanks entirely to Lee Majors in The Fall Guy. You remember the air: Could jump an open drawbridge / Or Tarzan from a vineyard / Cos Im the unknown stuntman / That makes Eastwood so beautiful. In general, however, stuntmen are the unsung heroes of the film industry. One of the great tricks played in the movies is to convince you that they are not involved at all. Hollywood bulldogs (BritBox) was a documentary that put them in the spotlight in particular, a handful of British stuntmen who dominated the company in the 1970s and 1980s (much of this work is now done, boringly, via CGI ). The film made with love by director Jon Spiras let them talk, interspersed with excerpts from their work. And it was glorious. The names: Vic Armstrong, Ray Austin, Jim Dowdall, Richard Hammatt, Frank Henson, Greg Powell, Rocky Taylor and Paul Weston. The waterfalls: well, where do we start? Jump bridges, fall from helicopters, smash windows, skid motorcycles, go up in flames and all kinds of driving and car accidents, from the staging of the Ford-Capri-over-Tower-Bridge scene to Brannigan to jump a rickshaw onto a camel at Octopussy. Sometimes they dubbed for the stars Armstrong’s physical resemblance to Harrison Ford led to a long and happy working relationship on the Indiana Jones films, but they were often the unnamed henchmen. See Powell on The Spy Who Loved Me: I think I’ve been killed about seven times in different outfits. They had such a wealth of stories, each about a butcher. Arrived in the company by various routes, they professionalized a job which, until their arrival, consisted of bouncers, boxers and bartenders and would have provoked the ambulance of any modern health and safety officer. due to a heart attack. The risks remained, however. Taylor suffered serious injuries while jumping from a roof through a wall of fire (the scene was directed by Michael Winner, who appears as a villain). These men were courageous but not fearless, a distinction that all have strived to emphasize. If you have common sense, there is fear, says Austin. Armstrong explained his thought process when he was about to fall from 100 feet in Omen III: The Final Conflict: Standing on the viaduct, looking down, the airbag looks this big, and you know you are going to be doing 70-80mph when you hit it. The acrobatic job, he said, was about overcoming your natural instincts: falling from a horse is like falling from a perfect plane, why would you do it?

