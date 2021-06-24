Laraine Newman, original cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” testifies in Robert Durst trial – CBS Los Angeles





INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Laraine Newman, an original “Saturday Night Live” actor, testified Wednesday in the lawsuit against Robert Durst, who is charged with the December 2000 murder of Susan Berman, a writer with whom he had been a close friend for years after they met at the University of California, Los Angeles. Newman testified that her longtime friend Berman told her long before she was killed that she provided Durst with a false alibi in connection with the disappearance of Kathie Durst, his first wife. READ MORE: Newport Beach, Long Beach and other OC communities prepare for high tides and potential flooding When asked by Assistant District Attorney John Lewis how she learned of Kathie Durst’s disappearance, Newman said she heard it from Berman. “Susan told me that she provided an alibi for him, for Bobby, in relation to the disappearance,” she said. “I remember she said she made a call.” Newman, who now works in voiceover animation, said she was 100% sure Berman told her he provided the false alibi. “And in discussing that alibi, did she tell you in words if it was a real alibi or if she had done something wrong?” asked the prosecutor. READ MORE: Man accused of impregnating 15-year-old girl “It was something wrong,” Newman said, noting that she “responded negatively” to Berman, who she said later attempted to withdraw the statement. The two never discussed the subject again, she said. During her testimony, Newman said she was “not thrilled to be in court” and felt “tremendous shame that I did not appreciate the gravity of what she was telling me. “. She also admitted a history of drug use, but insisted she had “no doubt” that Berman made the statement about the alibi. Newman is expected to take the stand again on Thursday for further cross-examination by David Chesnoff, a lawyer for Durst. NO MORE NEWS: 40 cows escape from a meat packing plant in Pico Rivera; 1 Killed by MPs after indicting the family (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

