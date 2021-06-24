‘Chivalry 2’ captures the fun and chaos of medieval warfare

Hollywood loves the spectacle of epic medieval warfare. William Wallce’s victorious battles against the English in “Brave Heart” are as emblematic as they are unforgettable. The legacy of this vision continued through other films and genres such as “The Lord of the Rings” with the Battle of Helm’s Deep and “Game of Thrones” with its sinister and bloody wars.

The visceral melee, the destruction caused by the catapults and trebuchets and the arrows hissing at the forehead captivate the imagination. The filmmakers showed what these fictionalized battles look like, but what would it be like to participate in them? The game answers that question by letting players be the boots on the pitch, and maybe no game conveys that experience better than Torn Banner Studios’ “Chivalry 2”.

This first-person multiplayer hack-and-slash game lets players take on the role of soldier in two competing factions: the Agatha Knights and the Mason Order. In this fantasy world, the Masons routed the Agathans and installed General Malric Terrowin as king of old Agatha. “Chivalry 2” follows events 20 years later as the Knights of Agatha led by Argon II start an uprising against the ruling Mason order.

LARGE SCALE BATTLES

The conflict is told through multiplayer battles involving 64 or 40 players. Competitive players can also participate in a free-for-all game on three maps – Fighting Pit, Tournament Grounds, and The Battle of Wardenglade – but most of the fun comes from team modes that throw players into a skirmish between the Agathans and the masons. From there, they can choose from four classes, each with a distinct fighting style and stat pool.

Archers focus on ranged attacks. Vanguard is more offensive and quicker while the Footman class focuses on versatility with their average stats. Knights are the most tankers of the classes but also among the slowest. Players shouldn’t focus on just one role at the start. Instead, it’s best to earn experience points and level up, which unlocks subclasses and their distinct gear and special abilities. Then players can determine which of the 12 subclasses is best for them.

Play enough and you will find that the roles are fluid in “Chivalry 2”, and during a battle the best players wear different hats and adapt to the current situation. If players gain control of a bridge, they may need the Crossbowman or Guardians banner ability, which heals nearby allies. If they’re defending a choke point and protecting the Heir, the Crusader or Devastator’s Oil Pot that kindles fire in an area is an essential tool in fending off attackers.

DETERMINING THE BATTLE SYSTEM

Jumping into the fray is chaotic at first. The blades oscillate left and right. The arrows of the archers narrowly miss the front line fighters. Meanwhile, the allies from behind charge to support the players. Despite all of this seemingly random uproar, “Chivalry 2 ″ requires a certain degree of skill. Torn Banner Studios uses combat gameplay mechanics in their melee combat, and the game rewards those who can parry attacks and create an opportunity for retaliation.

Players can also dodge with a dash or even counter by timing the correct attack. If an opponent blocks, players can interrupt them and create an opening with a kick to attack. All movement is limited by an endurance meter and cooldowns so players cannot run over them. “Chivalry 2” rewards those who know the intricacies of combat, but no matter how skilled the warriors are, if enemies invade them, they will fall.

With his combat system, “Chivalry 2” has a good foundation and Torn Banner builds entertaining levels around him, but joining a campaign is a time commitment as team objective cards take over a half. hour in some cases. Levels such as The Battle of Dark Forest, Escape from Falmire, The Siege of Rudhelm, The Slaughter of Coxwell, and The Fall of Lionspire feature one team being the defender and the other the attacker as they take objectives through a linear map. Defenders win by holding an objective beyond a time limit.

In the Siege of Rudhelm, players must protect the siege towers that allow the Agathan army to clear the walls in order to kill Malric’s heir, Valen Tray. In the Battle of Dark Forest, the Mason Order pushes a relentless convoy towards Fogbern Keep to kill his Duke. The scene features catapults and ballistae that can change the momentum of the conflict. The most difficult and complex map is Escape from Falmire, in which Agathan’s forces attempt to save champion Barek Thorne from Mason’s captivity.

The rescue operation turns into an escort mission in the final stage as Thorne has to do it on board a ship. Like missions where players have to defend a noble, the game chooses a player to take on the role of Thorne at the end of the match, and depending on the teammate’s reaction, achieving victory can be an easy or difficult task.

A PLAYER-CENTERED TALE

All of these levels are frames that add to a general storyline, but it’s the players who fill in the details. The way “Chivalry 2” is designed, players come up with their own emerging narrative. They share stories of how they single-handedly defended the gatehouse against an oncoming horde. They can talk about how they threw a barrel, rock, or even manure at enemies in a hurry, killing them.

That fun amidst the chaos is what will keep players full, but to keep them coming back Torn Banner will need to add more content. All eight maps are fun, but players will need more levels to battle and more cosmetic gear to collect using in-game currencies. Torn Banner also needs to add quality of life improvements, as customization of the characters in and out of the battle is awkward. These problems are planned to be approached because the developer sees the game as a project built for the long term. In the meantime, players can continue to get lost in the screams and fun of medieval battle.

‘Chivalry 2’

3 out of 4 stars

Platform: Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC

Rating: Mature