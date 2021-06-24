Rembrandt’s ‘Night Watch’ on display with missing characters restored by AI





Written by ReutersAmsterdam, netherlands For the first time in 300 years, Rembrandt’s famous “The Night Watch” is once again on display in what researchers say is its original size, with missing parts temporarily restored in an artificial intelligence-assisted display. Rembrandt completed the large canvas, which depicts the captain of an Amsterdam city militia ordering his men to take action, in 1642. Although it is now considered one of the greatest masterpieces of the Dutch Golden Age, bands were cut from all four sides during a move in 1715. Although these tapes were not found, another artist of the time had made a copy of them, and restorers and computer scientists used it, mixed with Rembrandt’s style, to recreate the missing parts. “It’s never the reality, but I think it gives you a different insight into the composition,” said Rijksmuseum director Taco Dibbits. A close-up of the frame added to Rembrandt’s “Night Watch” using AI. Credit: Remko de Waal / AFP / Getty Images The effect is a bit like seeing a photo cropped the way the photographer would have wanted. The central character of the painting, Captain Frans Bannink Cocq, now appears more off-center, as he was in Rembrandt’s original version, making the work more dynamic. Part of the silhouette of a drummer entering the frame on the far right has been restored, as he enters the stage, prompting a dog to bark. Three restored figures who were missing on the left, not very detailed, are onlookers and not militiamen. It was an effect that Rembrandt intended, Dibbits said, to draw the viewer into the painting. Rijksmuseum lead scientist Robert Erdmann explained some of the steps in making the missing pieces, which are hung to overlap the original work without touching it. First, “The Night Watch” and the much smaller copy, attributed to Gerrit Lundens and dated around 1655, must have been carefully photographed. “La Ronde de Nuit” in 2020, before its restoration. Credit: Patrick van Katwijk / BSR Agency / Getty Images Then the researchers resized the images to the same size and distorted Lundens’ work to better fit the Rembrandt where there were minor differences in the placement of characters and objects. Artificial intelligence software has learned by trying millions of times to come closer to Rembrandt’s style and colors. Humans have judged success. Erdemann said the result was good enough that the AI ​​had “hallucinated” cracks in the paint in some places as it translated Lundens’ work into Rembrandt. But when asked if this was the best possible restoration of “The Night Watch”, he said no. “I think the technique can always improve.”

