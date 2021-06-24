Here’s how to match lipsticks with outfits like Bollywood stars





Bollywood divas like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone go the extra mile to look like a million bucks. They are trendsetters and there is one particular trend that stands out: matching lipstick with an outfit. We love this trend and here’s how to make it like the stars. 1. Priyanka Chopra Image credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram Priyanka Chopra rocks this trend with aplomb. She wore a bright pink dress by Cristina Ottaviano for the Golden Globes this year. Everything looked amazing, especially her pink pout that matched her dress. Bulgari diamonds completed this look and she completely blew us away. 2. Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Shaleena Nathani via Instagram Deepika Padukone takes our breath away in this dark red dress with a thigh slit by Prabal Gurung. She finished off the look with diamond accessories and sleek hair. What we really liked was the blood red pout that matched the outfit. 3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Image Credit: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan via Instagram Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a boss in this cool casual outfit. She pairs a funky red jacket with blue jeans and red stiletto heels. Her reflectors and lipstick are there. 4. Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Katrina Kaif via Instagram Katrina Kaif usually sticks to minimal makeup and that’s exactly what she does by pairing a subtle pink print saree from Sabyasachi for Bharat Promotions. Her elegant earrings and the belt on the saree look great on her. 5. Sonam Kapoor Image credit: Sonam Kapoor via Instagram Go big or go home, this is the mantra that Sonam lives by. In this look, she pairs her red pout with a sheer frilly red top. Nature-inspired earrings take it a step further by matching accessories with makeup and outfit. 6. Alia Bhatt Image Credit: Alia Bhatt via Instagram Alia Bhatt wore this subtle pink lehenga for Diwali last year. The matching nude pink lipstick looks very pretty. Finishing touches like silver jhumkas, bracelets and a bindi are perfect for an intimate moment chaadi a function. 7. Kiara Advani Image Credit: Shaleena Nathani via Instagram Kiara Advani dazzled in a metallic pink outfit by Monisha Jaisingh and she matched her lipstick perfectly to the outfit. Her diamond earrings and ponytail are refreshing additions. 8. Disha Patani Image Credit: Disha Patani via Instagram Disha Patani looked like a doll in this tight dress. She matched her hot nude lipstick with her outfit and eyeshadow. Her flowing locks add to this already gorgeous look. 9. Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor via Instagram Janhvi Kapoor looks amazing in a red off the shoulder dress with a square neckline and a thigh slit. Her makeup matches this sultry dress and brings out the punch. 10. Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Shanaya Kapoor via Instagram Shanaya Kapoor gives a refreshing twist to a red on red look. The cropped, strappy cowl neck, winged lining and red lips are all classics. Social and Main Image Credit: Priyanka Chopra via Instagram, Shaleena Nathani via Instagram







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos