Bollywood Theme Songs For Popular Indian TV Shows

While our current batch of prime-time TV shows may be a total failure, there have been a few over the decades that we really love. Wed even forces our children to watch them, some 20 years into the future. It’s the best we’ve produced in the pre-OTT era. From their characters to their soundtracks, every element has its own recall value, even in 2021. We thought that since most of the desi kids grew up with them, we needed to rethink them in new and creative ways, as required. time. So we’ve put together a list of Bollywood songs that would work perfectly as a theme song for the following ultra-pop and ultra-nostalgic TV shows. Which do you think is the best match? 1. Khichdi – Golmaal hai bhai Since we believe in the supremacy of comic chaos, how could we select another song for Khichdi? Also we hear the original version composed by the legendary RD Burman saab and certainly not the recent one. This song has a special ability to make every scene hysterical. Credit: YouTube / SaregamaMusic 2. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai – Kyun paisa paisa karti hai This song should ideally be a conversation between Monisha and Maya Sarabhai. You would get so much context on the show just by listening to this song – we were sure we described it too precisely! Credit: YouTube / Venus 3. Shararat – Aisa jadoo dala re You know, since magic is the theme of the whole show, we had to pair it with a catchy and catchy song about magic. It’s gold when you put two and two together. All we need is Jia, Nani and her mom recreating the steps! Credit: YouTube / T-Series 4. Ssshhhh … Koi Hai – Main bhoot hoon If we could tie together all the stories ever told on this show, the thing in common would be that they all featured ghosts of one sort or another. If these ghosts had the power to make themselves heard, one cannot imagine that they would use any other song than this one to erase their misunderstood image. MDR.

Credit: YouTube / T-Series 5. Son Pari – Jadoo hai nasha hai If you think about the lyrics enough, you can imagine Fruity believing that magic is her vice since she can’t do without Her Bet. BOOM! This is how you psychoanalyze a television show from the 2000s. Credit: YouTube / SaregamaMusic Main image credit: Hats Off Production + UTV Software Communications

