New Bedford actor “Kinky Boots” releases pop single Shame Shame

NEW BEDFORD A singer and actor from New Bedford, who once appeared in the hit musical Kinky Boots on tour, surprised fans with his first pop single, Shame Shame.

I basically kept that aspect of my creativity to myself, said singer / actor Brandon Alberto. A lot of people are surprised at what I have done, but the reception has been really great. It feels really good.

Alberto said writing music has always been a hobby while continuing his career in musical theater. But during the pandemic, when the theater was closed, he turned to his songwriting skills.

I had all this free time, I thought about everything I had started, and I realized that I never gave myself the opportunity to finish, he said.

Alberto says the song Shame Shame captures who he is as an artist. He says his sound is heavily inspired by Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with a nod to the vocal arrangements of Freddie Mercury & Janet Jackson.

I have the impression that it gives a strong impression of my personality. I knew right away that it was the first song I wanted to bring into the world for my debut, he said.

Alberto says shame Shame can be interpreted differently by anyone who listens. This is what makes pop music universal, a listener hears a song and somehow imagines their own world.

But Alberto says the song comes specifically from the phrase Shame on you. He said someone had told him so in a playful way, but instead it hit him in a weird way.

Shame is meant to impose guilt or make you feel bad about an aspect of yourself, he said. I decided to write a little pop song about it, make it playful and someone could dance to it.

Its musical history

Born to two Portuguese immigrant parents in New Bedford’s West End, Alberto was always near a boombox, listening to his favorite songs and learning dance moves from classic music videos.

Alberto began his acting career at the Little Fall River Theater scene as Eugene Florczyk in Grease. He appeared in New Bedford Festival Theaters 2012 production of Hairspray and Singin in the Rain.

He has also had numerous roles in productions at State Ocean Theater Company in Warwick, Rhode Island like Guys and Dolls and Les Misérables. Alberto also trained in NYU’s CAP21 program.

He also taught song and dance to Christines Performing Arts Studio in New Bedford. It gave me a really interesting perspective on the arts, teaching children and engaging with young people because they are so free from judgment. He also taught at Fairhaven High School.

In 2017, he got his big shot after being cast as an angel on Kinky Boots’ nationwide tour.

I had seen the show when it came to Broadway, he said. After like the first number in which the angels perform, Land of Lola, I immediately thought, I have to do this show, I have to be in this show.

On tour with ‘Kinky Boots’

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical, including Best Musical, is based on the 2005 UK hit film with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. It’s based on a true story of Charlie Price, the owner of a shoe factory, who is influenced by a drag queen to produce a line of high heel boots to save the struggling business.

I don’t have the right words because it was such an amazing experience, said Alberto. The show itself has an incredibly powerful message. And being a part of that story, and seeing how the audience reacted, was a really great experience.

Soon after, Alberto also appeared in the immersive club musical, Oscar at the Crown, produced by a queer performance collective based in New York City.

When I tell you, my entire journey has led me to where I am now, that’s another example, said Alberto. It introduced me to a lot of amazingly creative young individuals who think outside the box and play by the rules, it breaks the mold of what traditional musical theater is.

It gave me the confidence to be myself and the confidence that my creativity is unique in itself.

Release shame shame

Alberto recently published the Shame shame music video which he himself choreographed and collaborated with a good friend on the style (incidentally, the actor who played Lola on the Kinky Boots tour).

I’m proud to have kind of built everything from scratch, he said while thanking the friends who have supported him throughout the process, including his music video director, fashion photographer Christian. Blanchard.

Alberto recently had his first live performance of Shame Shame at a Playbill Pride event in New York City. And will perform the song again at New York City Pride. He says there has been a lot of excitement around the music video and the song. He says he has five more EPs that he hopes to release soon.

I kind of want to take this song as far as I can and see where it takes me, he said. I feel like there is no other way for me than to use my creativity. And I am very lucky for it.

Ultimately, a life well lived, to me, is a life where you challenge yourself and don’t let fear get in your way.

