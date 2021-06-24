Connect with us

Entertainment

Find a listing of shows in Rockland, Westchester

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


There is nothing better than enjoying an outdoor concert in a scenic setting, unless it is a free concert. This summer, many popular free concert series are back. Here are details on some of them:

Rock the Park, Orangetown

The Orangetown Parks and Recreation Office will once again sponsor its annual summer concert series to be held at the Veterans Memorial Park. In the event of rain or bad weather, some will transfer to Pearl River High School while others will have rainy dates. Call the Orangetown Recreation hotline at 359-6503, or go to orangetown.com or visit cancellations.com for more information regarding postponements, rainy dates or alternative sites. The following concerts will take place at 7.45 p.m.:

There are plenty of options for free outdoor concerts during the summer of 2021 in Rockland, Westchester and Putnam.
  • July 9: Les Chiclettes (featuring female artists of the 50s, 60s and 70s)
  • July 16: The Doobie Others (tribute group)
  • July 23: JD Leonard Band (country hits)
  • August 6: Mystical Majesty Band (popular Beatles cover band)
  • August 13: Captain Fantastic (tribute to the music of Elton John)
  • August 20: Chicago 9 (all hits from Chicago)
The Cross County Center outdoor concert series returns for the summer of 2021.

Summer Festival 2021, Carstock, Yonkers

Cross County Center is bringing back its free summer concert series that begins June 26 and runs through Labor Day weekend. New in 2021, Carstock, a freestyle drive-through concert, July 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with TKA, Judy Torres, Lisette Melendez and DJ Serg. Concert spectators will enjoy live performances from an elevated stage, complete with screens LED. A preset radio station will also be available to increase the volume of your car. The drive-through concert takes place in the north parking lot, behind Shake Shack, Zara and Macys. Tickets are on sale now viaeventbrite.com. For more information on summer concerts, visitcrosscountycenter.com.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: