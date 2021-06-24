Find a listing of shows in Rockland, Westchester





There is nothing better than enjoying an outdoor concert in a scenic setting, unless it is a free concert. This summer, many popular free concert series are back. Here are details on some of them: Rock the Park, Orangetown The Orangetown Parks and Recreation Office will once again sponsor its annual summer concert series to be held at the Veterans Memorial Park. In the event of rain or bad weather, some will transfer to Pearl River High School while others will have rainy dates. Call the Orangetown Recreation hotline at 359-6503, or go to orangetown.com or visit cancellations.com for more information regarding postponements, rainy dates or alternative sites. The following concerts will take place at 7.45 p.m.: July 9: Les Chiclettes (featuring female artists of the 50s, 60s and 70s)

July 16: The Doobie Others (tribute group)

July 23: JD Leonard Band (country hits)

August 6: Mystical Majesty Band (popular Beatles cover band)

August 13: Captain Fantastic (tribute to the music of Elton John)

August 20: Chicago 9 (all hits from Chicago) Summer Festival 2021, Carstock, Yonkers Cross County Center is bringing back its free summer concert series that begins June 26 and runs through Labor Day weekend. New in 2021, Carstock, a freestyle drive-through concert, July 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with TKA, Judy Torres, Lisette Melendez and DJ Serg. Concert spectators will enjoy live performances from an elevated stage, complete with screens LED. A preset radio station will also be available to increase the volume of your car. The drive-through concert takes place in the north parking lot, behind Shake Shack, Zara and Macys. Tickets are on sale now viaeventbrite.com. For more information on summer concerts, visitcrosscountycenter.com. Worldfest2021, Yonkers The Untermyer PerformingArts Council continues its tradition of free concerts, held in Untermyer Park. On June 26, the concert is Ces Trois Ténors. Their repertoire ranges from Italian opera and Broadway show tunes to Sinatra favorites. Next up is Back to the Garden: 1969 July 3. If it’s raining, call the Untermyer Performing Arts Council’s Arts Line at 914-375-3435 after 2 p.m. to find out if the program is postponed. If it is postponed, it will take place in September. 945 Broadway, Yonkers, For more information visituntermyerperformingarts.org. Jazz Forum Arts Expect 34 free summer concerts at five Westchester community venues. Go to jazzforumarts.org/summer-concertsfor performers. Here is the schedule: Wednesday evenings, Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry, from July 7

Thursday evenings, Lyndhurst, Tarrytown, starting July 8

Friday evenings, Pierson Park, Tarrytown, starting July 9

Monday evening, Parc Henry Gourdine, Ossining, from July 12

Tuesday evenings, Horan’s Landing, Sleepy Hollow, from August 3 Yorktown Summer 2021 Concert Series The Yorktown Lions have partnered with the City of Yorktown for the City’s 26th Annual Summer Concert Series. The concerts take place at the Jack Devito Veterans’ Memorial Gazebo and Field on Veterans Road. Each concert will take place on a Sunday starting at 6 p.m. Bring chairs, food, and non-alcoholic drinks. Food will be available for purchase. For more information and to discover the artists, visityorktownlionsclub.com. The concert schedule is as follows: June 27: Simply Diamond

July 11: Group De Jour (70’s songs)

July 18: Frontiers (cover band of Journey)

August 8: Elton John

August 15: 45 rpm

August 29: Class action (Chicago, Billy Joel, Beatles) Clarkstown City Summer Concerts The City of Clarkstown Summer Concert Series returns on Fridays starting July 1. Most concerts are from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. concerts will take place in different venues outside the city. The schedule is as follows: July 1: Mighty Spectrum Band (rain date July 2); Nanuet High School

July 7: the Ronald Reagan; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

July 9: Acoustics; 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kevin Landau Park

July 13: no discipline; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Park of the Congres station

July 14: Amish outlaw; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

July 16: Larry Stevens; 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kevin Landau Park

July 21: Celtic cross; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

July 23: Abe Ovadia Trio; 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kevin Landau Park

July 28: Ridgemont High; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

July 30: Mary Taylor; 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Kevin Landau Park

August 3: the nerds; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

August 4: Local music from high schools; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

August 11: Obla di Blah Da; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field

August 18: rue Carnaby; 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nanuet Lake Ball Field Bowline Summer Concerts, Haverstraw The popular summer concert series at Bowline Point Park in Haverstrawi is back, starting July 8. Each Thursday evening concert, with the exception of the final concert on September 5, is from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Outdoor concerts are free and allow visitors to sit on the lawn and listen to music from a distance from each other. In addition to practicing social distancing, spectators will be asked to wear masks. The schedule is as follows: July 8: History of Rock & Roll

July 15: Radio damage

July 22: Ladies and Gentlemen Band

August 5: Jersey Sound

August 12: Country Fresh Band

August 19: Head Over Heels Band

August 26: The Total Eclipse Band

September 2: Just the 60s

September 5: Courtney, Greene, Schultz Band (5 p.m.-7 p.m.) and The Mighty Spectrum Band (7:30 p.m.-9 p.m.) Westchester Roots This 10-performance concert and dance series, from ArtsWestchester, will run from July 15 to August 15. 31.Free events include concerts in parks, performances in city streets and an open-air cultural festival. White Plains, July 15: Ital Rain Reggae Band, 7-8:15 p.m., Court Street (between Main St. and Martine Ave.) An energetic reggae band that plays everything from Bob Marley, Vybz Kartel, Beres Hammond, Gregory Isaacs, to UB-40.

Mont Vernon, July 27 , Natya Anubhava and the New York Korean Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North. Discover the power and beauty of South Indian and Korean dance.

, Natya Anubhava and the New York Korean Performing Arts Center, 6:30 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North. Discover the power and beauty of South Indian and Korean dance. White Plains, July 28, Mclean Avenue Band, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Court Street. McLean Avenue Band masterfully combines traditional Irish tunes and ballads with elements of rock, pop and R&B. Mount Vernon, August 10 , The Ptah-Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, 6.30 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 1Roosevelt Square North. This illustrious family ensemble presents an evening of traditional West African dance and percussion.

, The Ptah-Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, 6.30 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 1Roosevelt Square North. This illustrious family ensemble presents an evening of traditional West African dance and percussion. White Plains, August 12 , Base Camp R&B, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Court Street. This R&B group performs soulful classics from Luther Vandross and Sade to Mary J. Blige and The Isley Brothers.

, Base Camp R&B, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Court Street. This R&B group performs soulful classics from Luther Vandross and Sade to Mary J. Blige and The Isley Brothers. Sleepy Hollow, August 14 , Dia de Cultura Ecuatoriana / Ecuadorian Culture Day, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Barnhart Park. Music, dance, food and crafts, as well as family presentations on traditional Ecuadorian costumes and the indigenous Kitchwa language.

, Dia de Cultura Ecuatoriana / Ecuadorian Culture Day, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Barnhart Park. Music, dance, food and crafts, as well as family presentations on traditional Ecuadorian costumes and the indigenous Kitchwa language. Mount Vernon, August 17 , Jomion & The Uklos, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North. Family group from Benin, West Africa, combines traditional rhythms and songs from the Vodoun culture with reggae, salsa and jazz.

, Jomion & The Uklos, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North. Family group from Benin, West Africa, combines traditional rhythms and songs from the Vodoun culture with reggae, salsa and jazz. Sleepy Hollow, August 19 , The Mayor Four and the Ptah Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, 6-7:30 p.m., Horans Landing. This program brings together Colombian jazz pianist Pablo Mayor and his family group, as well as the Ptah-Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, a West African dance and drum ensemble from the extended family.

, The Mayor Four and the Ptah Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, 6-7:30 p.m., Horans Landing. This program brings together Colombian jazz pianist Pablo Mayor and his family group, as well as the Ptah-Shabazz Wisdrum Orchestra, a West African dance and drum ensemble from the extended family. Ossining, August 21 , Inti Andino and Mariachi Sol Mixteco, 6.30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Road.This program brings together Ecuadorian family group Inti Andino and Mexican family group Mariachi Sol Mixteco.

, Inti Andino and Mariachi Sol Mixteco, 6.30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bethany Arts Community, 40 Somerstown Road.This program brings together Ecuadorian family group Inti Andino and Mexican family group Mariachi Sol Mixteco. Mount Vernon, August 24, The Jaliya Kafo Ensember with Salieu Suso & Embrima Jassey, 6.30 p.m. City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North. Jaliya Kafo performs traditional Gambian kora (harp) and West African balafon music. The family ensemble is run by Salieu Suso, a master musician born into a family of farmers, griots, traditional musicians and historians in The Gambia, West Africa.

