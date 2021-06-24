Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Tahar Rahim to join Spike Lee in Cannes Film Festival jury





“The Serpent” star Tahar Rahim, American actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and “Parasite” frontman Song Kang-Ho are on the jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival led by director Spike Lee, organizers announced Thursday. .

It will be a predominantly female jury for the July 6-17 festival, which has been criticized in recent years for its lack of female representation. Only one woman has won the Palme d’Or in 73 years: Jane Campion for “Le Piano” in 1993. This year’s jury will review 24 entries (just four by women) to determine the winner of the world’s most coveted arthouse film award. The nine members include French actress-director Melanie Laurent, best known abroad for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds”. The jury also includes several international filmmakers: the Brazilian Kleber Mendonca Filho, who was in competition at Cannes in 2016 with “Aquarius“, the Austrian Jessica Hausner, who competed with”Little Joe”In 2019, and the Franco-Senegalese director Mati Diop, whose first film“ Atlantique ”won the Grand Prix the same year. French star Rahim has made a name for himself with independent frontrunner “Le Prophète” and recently had an award-winning turn in the Guantanamo drama “Le Mauritanien” and a television hit with the BBC-Netflix show “Le Serpent”. Gyllenhaal broke out alongside his brother Jake in “Donnie Darko” and made a name for himself with independent hits such as “The Secretary” and his Oscar-nominated tour in “Crazy Heart,” as well as an appearance in the hit Batman film, “The Dark Knight”. Song Kang-ho has appeared in 40 films and is the favorite of fellow South Korean Bong Joon-ho, who chose him in “Snowpiercer” and as the lovable father of “Parasite”, the latest film to win the award. Palme d’Or. (as well as Best Film at the Oscars) in 2019. The composition of the jury is completed by the sensation of the French song Mylene Farmer, which has sold 35 million albums in 35 years of career. They are delighted with a bumper crop of admissions that promises a stellar year for the world’s biggest film festival after its cancellation due to the pandemic in 2020. The selection includes films by American favorites Wes Anderson and Sean Penn, previous Palme winners Nanni Moretti, Jacques Audiard and Apichatpong Weerasethakul, as well as Iranian double Oscar winner Ashgar Farhadi. (AFP)

