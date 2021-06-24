Hiring former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguezs Hamptons has nothing to do with Jennifer Lopez, report says





Location, location, location. These are the three most important things in real estate, and in Alex rodriguezs immediate plans for the future, with the former New York Yankeesslugger renting a summer home in the Hamptons just a mile from ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez’s estate. TMZ Reports Sources close to A-Rod tell us that his $ 200,000 / month rental in the Hamptons involves shortening his trips and getting R&R. Yeah, they’re about a mile apart, but I was told it was more of a coincidence than convenience. … every week he has to be in the studio in Bristol, CT … which is much easier to get from the Hamptons than from Miami. He was also told he had friends in the Hamptons, including his T-Wolves co-owner Marc Lore. Introducing Yankees Insider: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat makers theNew York Posts Page Six was the first to report this week on Rodriguez’s summer nursery. A-Rod rented a $ 5million mansion in Bridgehampton this summer as he continues tolook at the property to buyin Manhattan and the Hamptons. Rodriguez’s summer venue is just over a mile from Lopezs $ 10million spread across Water Mill, where the former couplespent last summer with their children. Among the highlights of Rodriguez’s temporary home, according to the Post: The 9,200-square-foot property has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on 3.9 acres in Bridgehampton, with a heated gunite pool and spa, a waterfall and direct access to a pond. And the estate is just a three-minute drive from Lopez’s house. Rodriguez and Lopez announced in April that their relationship was over. They had been engaged since 2019. Lopez moved on by reuniting with former fiancé Ben Affleck. In an interesting twist, Sixth page Also reported this week that Rodriguez was spotted with ex-Lindsay Shookus Ben Afflecks at his birthday party on Saturday. But Page Six insists the Shookus-Rodriguez hangout was nothing more than a reunion of longtime friends. However, the optics are interesting to say the least: Rodriguez and Lopez went their separate ways in April, after which Lopez reunites with Affleck, after which ex Afflecks is seen with A-Rod. It should be a long, hot summer in the Hamptons. Receive Yankees SMS: Eliminate the clutter of social media and text with beat editors and columnists. Plus, get breaking news, insights and exclusive analysis every day. Register now. Thank you for relying on us to provide journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Mike Rosenstein can be reached at [email protected]. Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos