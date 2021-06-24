InMotion moves its headquarters to Las Vegas | Jax Daily Record | Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville appears to have lost its headquarters.

After a merger with a sister division, InMotion Entertainment Group LLC, which sells electronics and accessories at airports, moved its headquarters to Las Vegas.

Its former space at 4801 Executive Park Court, Suite 100, in the Center Point Business Park along the Philips Freeway north of Butler Boulevard, is for rent and InMotion signage has been removed.

Owner Plymouth Industrial REIT says 29,600 square feet of industrial and flexible space is available where inMotion is vacant.

InMotion Entertainment Group LLC registered with the state in April that its headquarters are in Las Vegas. Its previous annual filings showed Jacksonville as a base.

InMotionStores.com lists the corporate headquarters as 3755 W. Sunset Road in Las Vegas.

This decision stems from a takeover almost three years ago.

London-based WH Smith PLC reached an agreement on Nov. 30, 2018 to buy Jacksonville-based InMotion for $ 198 million, according to Jeremy Smith, then president and CEO of InMotion.

When the deal was announced on October 30, 2018, Smith said InMotion would operate as a subsidiary, keeping its nearly 800 employees system-wide and around 55 in Jacksonville.

AirportXNews.com reported in June 2020 that WH Smith has merged its InMotion Entertainment and Marshall Retail Group divisions and said they will be headquartered at MRG’s offices in Las Vegas.

He indicated that InMotion is the leading retailer of portable electronics at US airports with more than 120 locations, while MRG offers “award-winning and unique concepts in more than 190 retail stores in airports, hotels and tourist sites in the United States and Canada “.

Marshall Retail Group states on MarshallRetailGroup.com that it is a retailer in the airport and resort market.

MRG says that for 65 years, it has provided its customers with a collection of brands in more than 300 stand-alone stores, more than half of which operate at 46 airports nationwide. These numbers reflect the InMotion number.

MRG says it and InMotion, which it calls the nation’s largest electronics retailer, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of WH Smith, the world’s leading retailer of news, books and amenities for the world’s travelers whole.

“Now based in Las Vegas, their combined expertise and operational excellence puts them in an excellent position to collaborate on shared best practices,” Marshall Retail Group said in a June 23 statement.

According to a 2015 Daily Record profile, two brothers and a cousin started InMotion in 1997 in Jacksonville and opened its first store in 1999 renting DVD players and movies to airline travelers under the name InMotion Pictures.

Gate Petroleum Co. invested in the company in 2000 and brought Smith, a senior executive at Gate, to the board of directors.

The company became an airport electronics retailer and Gate became majority owner in 2006, and Smith became president.

Private equity firms invested in the company in 2013 and formed InMotion Entertainment Group LLC.

MRG said Smith has retired.