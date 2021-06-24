Love Island 2021: Liberty Poole refuses to exclude sex from television





Liberty Poole heads for Love Island Villa (Photo: Rex) Even if Love Islands Liberty Poole does not go to the Mallorcan villa with the intention of having sex on TV, she does not rule it out. The 21-year-old student and waitress from Birmingham is one of 11 confirmed singles to appear on the ITV2 dating show, which launches Monday night. I’m not looking to have sex on TV, Liberty told Metro.co.uk. However, if you do meet someone and it’s the natural next step in the relationship, I wouldn’t rule them out completely. She continued: I think the most important thing is to live the Love Island experience without regrets. Liberty was excited that her family and friends were fully behind her appearance on the show. My mom and step dad have supported me so much. My mom was actually more horny than me. I just think she can’t wait to see me on the show. She’s a great personality herself, so I think she’s just horny. My moms love my best friend so I think they know what my personality is like and they know I’m a great character. Liberty is expected to join Love Islands first disabled contestant Hugo Hammond and former model Shannon Singh when she enters the villa in a few days. Presenter Laura Whitmore, 36, will return to host the show and will be joined by partner Iain Stirling, 33, who narrates the series. The new edition comes as ITV announced all-new due diligence protocols following the scrutiny surrounding the deaths of former Love Island contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis. More: Love Island

Islanders will now be offered therapy sessions, social media and financial management training, mental and physical health exams, as well as in-depth aftercare after they've been in the villa. Love Island kicks off Monday June 28 on ITV2.











