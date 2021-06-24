Mamma Mia and more to take center stage on Lake County’s theatrical scene

The Bay Street Players will sing and dance this weekend for the opening of the hit musical Mamma Mia! to Eustis. The show will be on stage until July 11.

Also this week, a murder mystery dinner show takes place on Saturday at Blooms Baking House in Leesburg.

Musical entertainment ranges from old classics at the Living Drama Theater in Eustis to country at the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale in Motown in Mount Dora this weekend.

It’s time to sign the kids up for summer drama camp with the Bay Street Players in a Wizard of Oz production.

And finally, auditions are this week for the Melon Patch production of Barefoot in the Park.

Mom Mia!

The Bay Street Players will conclude their 46th season with the hit musical Mamma Mia !, based on ABBA songs which opens Friday and will play through July 11 at the State Theater, 109 North Bay St. in Eustis.

In the play that takes place on the small Greek island of Kalokairi, the bride-to-be Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding, in which her father gives her. The only problem is that Sophie doesn’t know who he is and his mother, Donna, the former singer of 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past.

Sophie secretly reads her mother’s old diaries and discovers three men who could be her father, Sam, Bill or Harry. Unbeknownst to her mother, she invites the three of them to the wedding, convinced that Shell knows her father when she sees him. But, when all three come up, the answer may not be so clear.

The cast includes Stephanie Adams as Donna Sheridan; Haley Sweat as Sophie Sheridan, Kimberly Azis as Tanya Cresham-Leigh; Lisa Athas as Rosie Mulligan; Kirk Klemash as Sam Carmichael, Rob Adams as Harry Bright, Mark Thibeau as Bill Austin, Eric Raterman as Sky; Amelia Candelino as Ali; Christi Arnold as Lisa; Herbert Welch as Pepper and Adam Cornett as Father Alexandrios.

The set includes Jackie Bryant, Alberto Escalera, Hannah Feuerstein, Jordan McKee, Laurel Odenwalder, Rubin Orellano, Christian Perkins and Ashley Peters.

Tickets range from $ 20 to $ 25 for adults and $ 11 for students.

Details: eustisstatetheatre.org

Murder mystery dinner

Enjoy a live mystery murder show and three-course dinner Saturday 6:00 p.m. at Blooms Baking House and Restaurant in Leesburg as Something New Studio presents the interactive One Last Drink show.

In the show, a famous young jazz singer gives an invite-only concert in high society to celebrate prohibition and the end of alcohol in a killer concert.

Tickets cost $ 38 plus fees at someechosenewstudiofl.com.

50s 60s 70s 80s plus the British invasion

The Living Drama Theater in Eustis features music from the 50’s 60’s 70’s plus the British invasion at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $ 15 for adults and $ 10 for seniors, students, military, and first responders.

Details: livingdramatheatre.com.

Get Ready – The Ultimate Motown Experience

Mount Dora Live presents Get Ready – The Ultimate Motown Experience for shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Dora Community Building.

The musical tour pays homage to the Motown legends you love, but with a touch of originality. Four spectacular young singers and dancers inject youth, energy and wit into a show that covers all the basics of Motown, then reserve a few surprises along the way.

Tickets are $ 25 to $ 30.

Details: montdoralive.com.

Wade hayes

Columbia Records country artist Wade Hayes will be at the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale for a show at 7 p.m. Saturday. Hayes debuted in 1994 with his certified gold album Old Enough to Know Better and followed with fan favorites such as Dont Stop, The Day She Left Tulsa (in a Chevy), How do you Sleep at Night, Go Live Your Life and I always dance with you.

Tickets are $ 20-26.

Details on obopry.com.

Summer camp for children

It’s time to register your little stars and performing starlets at the Bay Street Players Young Peoples Theater summer camp at the State Theater in Eustis for the classic, The Wizard of Oz. The camp runs from July 8 through August. 8. The performance dates are August 5-8. Tuition fees are $ 400.

For more information or to register, call 352-357-7777 or email [email protected]

Auditions

The melon patch players

The Melon Patch Players will audition for Barefoot in the Park at 7 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Leesburg Center For the Arts. No prepared material is necessary. The play will be performed August 13-29.

For parts and information go to melonpatchplayers.org.

Upcoming attractions

Boys of the sun

The Tavares Community Theater Company presents Neil Simon’s play The Sunshine Boys over two weekends July 2-11 at the Melon Patch Theater in Leesburg.

The story follows a young theater agent’s attempt to reunite his elderly uncle, a former great vaudevillian, with his longtime partner for a televised reunion. Despite their famous reputation, the two old men have not spoken to each other for 12 years. In addition to remastering their sketch, the two men have many issues to work out before they are ready to return to the public eye.

Tickets cost $ 20 for adults, $ 18 for seniors and $ 10 for students upon presentation of ID.

Details: tavarestheater.org or 352-343-9944.

The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery

The Sonnetag Theater at the IcHouse in Mount Dora presents The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery from July 16 to August 8.

In the play, while every theater group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, the ladies of the FAHETG Dramatic Society are no different, with the possible exception that almost everything that could happen occurs.

Tickets cost $ 24 for adults, $ 15 for those 18 and over with a student card, and $ 10 for ages 5-17.

Details on icehousetheatre.com.