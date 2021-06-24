Biden appoints native Galway to role of National Arts Council





President Joe Biden has appointed Galway native Fiona Whelan Prine to join the National Arts Council. Whelan Prine is President of Oh Boy Records, the second-oldest independent record company in the United States still in operation, and oversees several Grammy Award-winning recordings. Her late husband was country songwriting legend John Prine, who died last April after contracting the coronavirus. Whelan Prine, who was born and raised in Ireland, was also a business manager for the renowned Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin, considered Ireland’s premier recording studio. She met her husband John while working with renowned Irish artists such as U2 and Van Morrison, and moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1993. The couple married in 1996 and had two children together. Prine obtained her U.S. citizenship in 2004 and will now use her vast knowledge and experience in the music industry to guide her in her new role on the National Arts Council. “Fiona Whelan Prine brings a broad perspective to the American roots music community,” said a White House press release. “As one of Nashville’s most distinguished and dedicated philanthropists, Whelan Prine has volunteered countless hours on behalf of Thistle Farms, a global non-profit social enterprise dedicated to helping female survivors recover. from poverty, prostitution, trafficking and drug addiction. “ The White House press release said Whelan Prine has helped raise more than $ 3 million for the organization through annual fundraisers, while she has raised more than $ 1 million over the years. 12 months for important social causes, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden appointed a total of 17 people to fill a number of key roles on Wednesday night, including the appointment of the Massachusetts state representative as ambassador to Ireland. In addition to the appointment of Claire Cronin as Ambassador to Ireland, whom I warmly greet, @POTUS also nominated @FionaPrine sit on the National Arts Council. Congratulations to her. https://t.co/btb9ijEYo8 Daniel Mulhall (@DanMulhall) June 23, 2021







