The Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s calendar for the 2021-22 season is published
the Carmel Symphony Orchestra summer starts with a big change and a busy seasonal schedule.
Zach De Pue, former principal violinist of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, will join the Carmel Symphony in the same position. He was a guest artist of the symphony earlier this year for Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons”.
From Puéresigned from the Indianapolis Symphony in 2018 after 11 years as first solo violin. Kevin Lin is now first violin of this orchestra.
Carmel’s new solo violin will join the symphony, directed by Janna Hymes, in a season that includes classics like Beethoven’s Leonore Overture No. 3, pop concerts featuring The Beatles and guest stars like the Harlem String Quartet.
The symphony will give four concerts this summer before embarking on its full season.
Summer concerts
- 8 p.m .: July 4: Free concert (CarmelFest, at the Gazebo, 3 Place Civic)
- 7 p.m. Sep 5:Classical Mystery Tour, Tribute to the Beatles (Coxhall Gardens, 11677Towne Road in Carmel)
- 4:30 p.m. on September 12 and time to be determined on October 3: “Symphony Uncorked” (at Martinsvilles Cedar Creek Winery in September and Daniels Vineyard in McCordsville in October)
Carmel symphony 2021-2022 calendar
- October 9: Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor by Rachmaninoff and Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven with pianist Martina Filjak (Palladium)
- November 13: Overture of Glinka to Ruslan and Ludmila, Danzon No. 2 by Marquez, Ballet Suite No. 1 by Shostakovich and Symphony No. 3 in E minor by Price (Palladium)
- December 18:Holiday Pop with Guest Artist Jon McLaughlin (Westfield High School)
- January 8, 2022: Concert Pops with Byron Stripling, trumpet (Palladium)
- January 23, 2022:Fun family concert (Palladium)
- February 12, 2022:The program includes a dance segment from “Bridgerton” (arr. Langford), “West Side Story” by Bernstein and Massenet’s meditation from “Thais”. With guest artist Harlem String Quartet (Palladium)
- February 26, 2022: Serpentine Fire, the music of earth, wind and fire (palladium)
- March 6, 2022: Side by side concert with Fishers High School (Palladium)
- March 12, 2022: Overture n ° 3 by Leonore by Beethoven, Quatre Danses d’Estancia by Ginastera, “Schéhérazade” by Rimsky-Korsakov (Palladium)
- April 23, 2022:The program includes Schuman’s American Festival, Joplin’s “The Entertainer”, Gershwin’s “An American in Paris”, Bootsini’s Concerto No. 2 for Double Bass and Orchestra, and Zimmer’s Pirates of the Caribbean. With Edgar Meyer, double bass (Palladium)
To buy tickets
For more information visit CarmelSymphony.org or call the Symphony at 317-844-9717 or Palladium at 317-843-3800.
