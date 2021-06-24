5 Bollywood Idols From The 2000s We Missing





Bollywood gave us a lot of crushes in the 2000s. While we were enjoying a young Shah Rukh Khan and his dimples, thanks to the many films he was in, we were also invested in a number of others. actors who capsized our hearts dhak dhak. Take Ruslaan Mumtaz from Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar– who could watch romantic teen comedy without ending up having a crush on him? Not someone we know. The following actors kind of said goodbye to Bollywood too soon. They may have sparked our teenage obsession but here we still miss them in 2021. What other actors would you add to this list? 1. Neil Nitin Mukesh By giving us movies like New York, Johnny Gaddar and Nadaan Parindey, Neil Nitin Mukesh has definitely been left out of the industry. He gave us some powerful performances during the 2000s, but somehow he was never seen in big roles after that. Despite the few films, we believe in his superior acting skills. Credit: YRF 2. Imran Khan While the actor announced his retirement from the industry, who can forget Imran in the iconic Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? NGL, I personally watched the movie 3 times in theaters, no big deal. The actor delivered several hits like Delhi belly, I hate Luv stories and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

Credit: YouTube / NetflixIndia 3. Ruslaan Mumtaz This handsome actor always deserves your attention. After giving a drool-worthy performance in MP3, we haven’t quite forgotten it yet. His latest Netflix movie Namaste Wahala is a crossover film with a Nigerian actress, Ini Dima-Okojie. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T1b1zxe0pEU

Credit: YouTube / Shemaroo Filmi Gaane 4. Zayed Khan What happened to Zayed? After falling for the actor in films like Principal Hoon Na and Therefore, there was a series of flops like Mission Istanbul, Love Breakups Zindagi among others. Credit: YouTube / Red Chillies Entertainment 5. Rajat Barmecha After giving a powerful performance in the coming-of-age movie, Oudan, Rajat has not been seen in many movies. We definitely think he deserved more recognition, more roles, more limelight.

Credit: YouTube / UTV Motion Pictures Main image credit: Robby Grewal + Yash Raj Films

