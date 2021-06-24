Rohandeep Singh travels from Kotdwar to Bollywood

Cinema operator, distributor, novelist and producer Rohandeep Singh has described Mumbai as a “city of dreams” which has helped many foreigners like him write their success stories. Rohandeep Singh, born in Uttarakhand, comes to the reality show “100 Days in Heaven”. Filming will begin in Uttarakhand after the lockdown. The government of Uttarakhand is contributing to this project. The show will air on Zee Groups.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat endorsed the performance of boy Kotdwar Pahadi Rohandeep Singh Bisht. The state government has entered into an agreement with Jumping Tomato Private Limited for the development of tourism in Uttarakhand.

Rohandeep Singh is a film and television producer. In his journey from Kotdwar to Mumbai he experienced many ups and downs. He is a successful distributor in Bollywood, Hollywood and Marathi Cinema in India. Now the production house of Rohandeep Singh Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. produces the reality show 100 Days in Heaven. The first scheduled shoot was in Mumbai, and 90% of the shoot will be done in the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. Rohandeep said that this adventure show, “100 Days in Heaven”, will be the first mountain adventure show in India. They will feature mountaineers from all over the world. This is an Avdhesh Bhatt dream project. Business partner and mountaineer Avdhesh Bhatt came up with the idea for this show. He is also working on two draft web series titles, “Nark” and “Greed” for OTT platforms, produced by Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt ltd (sister consulting firm Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd). The casting is on and the stories are approved. Filming will take place in Uttarakhand. It’s based on an actual incident.

His native village is Chaur near the Tadkeshwar Mahadev (Pauri Garhwal) temple. His grandfather Paan Singh Bisht was the most educated and intelligent man in the village. His father, Yudhvir Singh Bisht and his mother Maheshwari Devi taught him the value of family and life. He was interested in cinema from childhood. After graduating from Kotdwar, he moved to Haryana for an engineering course. He did mechanical engineering at JCD College of Engineering Sirsa. In 2015, her first novel, “Always Waiting for You”, came along and received a lot of love from readers. Now he is also working on his second novel ‘Majnu Mastana’. Hopefully it will be released in August 2021.

Rohandeep Singh said he wanted to try his luck in the film industry. After completing his mechanical engineering, he joined Endurance Company (Bajaj Auto) in Pune. But soon after, he left Pune and came to Mumbai. There he began the distribution and exploitation of films. At that time, he had its ups and downs in business. It taught him great lessons in life and in business.

“I think Mumbai is a place that has the most number of foreigners. I am also a foreigner there. Lakhs and thousands of people have made their dreams come true in this city. Anyone who has been there from outside – someone is a superstar, a writer, a singer. They have become someone or the other, “said Rohandeep Singh.

He stated that his company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd has distributed an associate to many films like Khaap, Bamboo, Listen, Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Shortcut Romeo, What the fish, Toilet: Ek prem Katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit and many more projects. The content of Marathi cinema inspired him. He is presenter, produced and distributed WhatsApp love, Dome, Miss u Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Miss U Miss, Peter and Oh my Ghost etc.

Rohandeep Singh’s distribution partner Abu Jain has been an operator and distributor of films in the northern region for 50 years. He has distributed over 500 films.

As a producer and distributor, he presented the film ‘Thodi Thodi-si Manmaaniyan’ with numerous awards. The government of Uttarakhand exempted it from tax. The television series ‘Hitler Didi’ is also co-produced by him. His team writes content for web series, movies and TV shows for young people and today’s generation. According to Rohandeep, it will herald much better films after the successful release of the Marathi films “Peter” and “Oh My Ghost”. The Tomato Pvt Ltd jump arrives with 5-6 films released as theaters start operating.