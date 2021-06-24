Connect with us

Entertainment

Rohandeep Singh travels from Kotdwar to Bollywood

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Cinema operator, distributor, novelist and producer Rohandeep Singh has described Mumbai as a “city of dreams” which has helped many foreigners like him write their success stories. Rohandeep Singh, born in Uttarakhand, comes to the reality show “100 Days in Heaven”. Filming will begin in Uttarakhand after the lockdown. The government of Uttarakhand is contributing to this project. The show will air on Zee Groups.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat endorsed the performance of boy Kotdwar Pahadi Rohandeep Singh Bisht. The state government has entered into an agreement with Jumping Tomato Private Limited for the development of tourism in Uttarakhand.

Rohandeep Singh is a film and television producer. In his journey from Kotdwar to Mumbai he experienced many ups and downs. He is a successful distributor in Bollywood, Hollywood and Marathi Cinema in India. Now the production house of Rohandeep Singh Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. produces the reality show 100 Days in Heaven. The first scheduled shoot was in Mumbai, and 90% of the shoot will be done in the natural beauty of Uttarakhand. Rohandeep said that this adventure show, “100 Days in Heaven”, will be the first mountain adventure show in India. They will feature mountaineers from all over the world. This is an Avdhesh Bhatt dream project. Business partner and mountaineer Avdhesh Bhatt came up with the idea for this show. He is also working on two draft web series titles, “Nark” and “Greed” for OTT platforms, produced by Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt ltd (sister consulting firm Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd). The casting is on and the stories are approved. Filming will take place in Uttarakhand. It’s based on an actual incident.

His native village is Chaur near the Tadkeshwar Mahadev (Pauri Garhwal) temple. His grandfather Paan Singh Bisht was the most educated and intelligent man in the village. His father, Yudhvir Singh Bisht and his mother Maheshwari Devi taught him the value of family and life. He was interested in cinema from childhood. After graduating from Kotdwar, he moved to Haryana for an engineering course. He did mechanical engineering at JCD College of Engineering Sirsa. In 2015, her first novel, “Always Waiting for You”, came along and received a lot of love from readers. Now he is also working on his second novel ‘Majnu Mastana’. Hopefully it will be released in August 2021.

Rohandeep Singh said he wanted to try his luck in the film industry. After completing his mechanical engineering, he joined Endurance Company (Bajaj Auto) in Pune. But soon after, he left Pune and came to Mumbai. There he began the distribution and exploitation of films. At that time, he had its ups and downs in business. It taught him great lessons in life and in business.

“I think Mumbai is a place that has the most number of foreigners. I am also a foreigner there. Lakhs and thousands of people have made their dreams come true in this city. Anyone who has been there from outside – someone is a superstar, a writer, a singer. They have become someone or the other, “said Rohandeep Singh.

He stated that his company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt ltd has distributed an associate to many films like Khaap, Bamboo, Listen, Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Shortcut Romeo, What the fish, Toilet: Ek prem Katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit and many more projects. The content of Marathi cinema inspired him. He is presenter, produced and distributed WhatsApp love, Dome, Miss u Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Miss U Miss, Peter and Oh my Ghost etc.

Rohandeep Singh’s distribution partner Abu Jain has been an operator and distributor of films in the northern region for 50 years. He has distributed over 500 films.

As a producer and distributor, he presented the film ‘Thodi Thodi-si Manmaaniyan’ with numerous awards. The government of Uttarakhand exempted it from tax. The television series ‘Hitler Didi’ is also co-produced by him. His team writes content for web series, movies and TV shows for young people and today’s generation. According to Rohandeep, it will herald much better films after the successful release of the Marathi films “Peter” and “Oh My Ghost”. The Tomato Pvt Ltd jump arrives with 5-6 films released as theaters start operating.

For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ny.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: