EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar is a trained photographer – reveals Dabboo Ratnani: Bollywood News





Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani presents his coveted calendar shoot each year with some of the film industry’s biggest stars posing as his muse. While every year Ratnani hosts a huge launch event to unveil footage from the shoot, this year due to the pandemic it has had a virtual launch. Over the past week, Dabboo showed off some stunning photos of Bollywood stars who posed for the Dabboo Ratnani 2021 calendar. In the middle of that, he spoke to Bollywood Hungama, on the sets, the stars and what goes on behind the scenes. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been a regular on filming the Dabboo Ratnani calendar and this year has been no different. Speaking of touring with Akshay, Dabboo said: Akshay and I have toured together since the start of my career. He’s been on the filming schedule since 2001 and I tour a lot with him. I shoot a lot of all of his advertising campaigns, all of his personal shoots and movie advertising. I have worked a lot with Akshay. In fact, we even did stuff for The lower end of the bell which will be released soon. He is very spontaneous, energetic, and a lot of masks. Its shooting lasts very little time, it is very fast. So it’s great fun to be with, great energy. He wakes up early in the morning and even I am in the morning. Sometimes my shoots are at 5 or 6 in the morning and we are back home at 9 in the morning. In four-five hours we have accomplished so much while the whole country is still asleep. I think his energy is contagious and he has so much positivity. Dabboo also revealed that Akshay Kumar is a trained photographer himself and his perspective helps with the location. He trained as a photographer. Before getting into acting, he actually helped a photographer. So he has a lot of perspectives in terms of lighting, pose, and what would work. It also helps to have that perspective in the picture, he said.

Akshay Kumar to resume shooting Ram Setu in September

