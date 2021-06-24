Disney World 50th Anniversary: ​​Complete List of Magical Events





Walt disney world will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a series of new events starting in October, the the company announced Wednesday. October 1 disney world will start The most magical celebration in the world series of events. Here’s a look at what’s to come. Disney enchantment The festival that will kick off the anniversary at Magic Kingdom Park. The event will take you on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment, according to Disney. And it will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks, and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that stretch from Cinderella’s Castle to Main Street, USA, through Disney. Harmonious at EPCOT This new show will take place at the World Showcase Lagoon at Epcot. There will be new technical magic that will incorporate pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting and media in new ways, according to Disney. And there will be new interpretations of classic Disney songs like you’ve never heard before, reimagined in over a dozen languages ​​by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world, per Disney. Disney KiteTails at Disneys Animal Kingdom Theme Park The theme park will have a new 3D presentation at the Discovery River Amphitheater. Some of the 3D characters shown will include Simba, Zazu, Baloo, and King Louie, according to Disney. The most magical celebration in the world Classic Disney characters like Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse will appear throughout the Magic Kingdom in new costumes. Through CNN, the events will last 18 months. Walt disney world changed her face mask rules for guests in May, allowing visitors to drop their face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic, as I wrote for the Deseret News. disney world Said: Face coverings are optional in the outdoor common areas of the Walt Disney World Resort, but are still required upon entry and at all attractions, theaters, and transportation.

The park previously required face masks in all cases except when eating or drinking in specific areas.



