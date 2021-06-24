Tamil actor Nivetha Pethuraj complains to Swiggy after finding cockroaches in his meals, shares photo





Actress Nivetha Pethuraj took to her Instagram account and revealed a shocking incident on Wednesday. She shared a photo of her meal with a cockroach in it. Sharing the post, she wrote: “I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and restaurants maintain today. I have found cockroaches twice lately in my food. It is very important to inspect these restaurants regularly and impose heavy fines on them, if not moonlight omr, take-out standards. Nivetha Pethuraj said others were also texting her, complaining about the same restaurant. “And from the posts, I apparently don’t get the first time the restaurant adds cockroach to their food. How can the restaurant be so reckless? Ask @swiggindia to remove this restaurant from the app,” Nivetha wrote. His message quickly aroused strong reactions from Internet users. One of them wrote: “I had a similar experience with this restaurant”. A second user wrote, “Even I face three times from the moonlit restaurant … Hope they remove the restaurant from the app.” A third person said that once I am in charge of food safety I will show them, he wrote: “I have encountered this kind of situation a few times, I try to become a person in charge of food safety. Food Safety. Then I’ll show them *** Who doesn’t follow fssai guidelines. On the other hand, the food delivery app Swiggy assured the actor that his problem had been solved: “Thank you for placing your trust in us, Nivetha. Thank you for your patience in this regard. We are pleased that Marvell from our team has contacted and addressed this concern to your liking. Rest assured this incident has been addressed with the affected restaurant, “Swiggy tweeted. Read also : Watch how Aishwarya Rai seamlessly recreated scenes with Vikram and Prithviraj for Raavan and Raavanan Nivetha Pethuraj was last seen in Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna star Sangathamizhan. The Oru Naal Koothu actor will next be seen in Virata Parvam, alongside Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati and Priyamani. The film was scheduled to hit screens on April 30 this year. Due to a nationwide increase in Covid-19 and Wave 2 cases, the film’s release has been postponed. there: 10





