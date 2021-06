False positive opinion: fear of pregnancy

In recent years, mainstream horror films like Hereditary and It Follows have taken on a seemingly more sophisticated form that unites social and psychological drama with elegant visual sensibility. But owning these ingredients doesn’t make a winner. Case in point: False Positive, a beautiful new feature from Hulu that aspires to be a modern take on Rosemarys Baby, but ultimately sits somewhere between lukewarm and confused. Directed by John Lee from a screenplay he wrote with Ilana Glazer, his Broad City collaborator and the movie star, False Positive explores the dark side of pregnancy in the age of fertility treatments. The concept, at least, is promising. After two years of trying to conceive, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux), a wealthy Manhattan couple, turn to John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan), a debonair fertility doctor with a menacing glint in his eyes. The strangely simple procedure works and soon Lucy is carrying not one, but three babies.

To avoid future complications, however, she is forced to undergo selective reduction that will destroy either her male twins or her unmarried daughter. Against Hindles’ recommendation and her husband’s wishes, she chooses the daughter, deploying what may or may not be a plot to wrest control of Lucy’s pregnancy from her.

Let women continue to lack of autonomy over their own body is indeed a horrible reality. But Lee and Glazer, torn between the impulse to satire an affluent background of future parents and the desire to portray a complex mental depression, unleash a watered-down and at times contradictory criticism of, well, pretty much everything liberals. white people, the health care system, the patriarchy. And despite its vaguely unsettling clinical vibe, very little about the film as it heads into an ultimately flat and predictable final turn manages to feel tense or exciting. Or even funny for that matter. False positive

Rated R for disturbing / gory imagery, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language. Duration: 1 hour 32 minutes. Watch on Hulu.

