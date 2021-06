Werewolves Under Study: Small Town Chaos

Horror villains have always carried a lot of cultural baggage, but there have been attempts to reclaim the monstrosity on film, especially in the last decades of low budget cinema. Ginger Snaps is known to have linked lycanthropy and menstruation, Raw turned carnal desire into cannibalism, and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night gifted a female vampire vigilante. Werewolves Within, a horror comedy from director Josh Ruben, is so close to operating at that level before heading towards the status quo.

The film, written by Mishna Wolff and based very loosely on the video game of the same name, takes place in the northeast hamlet of Beaverfield, home to dozens of maple trees and nine cartoonish citizens. With Midland Gas promising residents a huge payoff, but only if all make way for a pipeline, tensions are high. Enter Finn Wheeler (Sam Richardson), a ranger tasked with overseeing the Midlands efforts. Finn is chronically child’s play, but Beaverfield’s craziness quickly tests his patience. Especially after the killings started. The werewolves inside darts between sharp visual gags, intricately choreographed scenes, and a few standout performances, but its climax lands with a thud. The movie’s ultimate villain isn’t human depravity, as the title suggests. He’s a lazy, furry scapegoat. Werewolves Within might question sexism, classism, or the increasingly divided politics of the Americas, among others. Instead, this overloaded script is dripping with jokes that blink and miss you, that poke fun at everything and challenge nothing, let alone the monstrosity itself. Werewolves inside

Rated R for foul language and light dismemberment. Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes. In theaters.

