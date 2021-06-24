Baba Ijesha case update: Actress Omiyinka Olanrewaju claimed to have been on trial for taint in Lagos





June 24, 2021, 10:00 WAT New Informate 15 minutes wey don pass Wetin we call say foto, Lagos State Government opens criminal proceedings against Olanrewaju James and recommends that I face five counts. Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha’s trial for alleged child abuse begins Thursday. Omiyinka Olanrewaju, known as Baba Ijesha, is accused of sexual assault. An Ikeja court in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos is set to begin trial. Lagos State Government Opens Criminal Case Against Olanrewaju James, Recommends I Face Five Charges On June 16, a court of first instance in Yaba rejected Baba Ijesha’s request for bail in this case. Baba Ijesha case – Wetin went to court today So, are you going to go to court on Thursday, June 24, for a case that interests the public? Last week, the Yaba Magistrates’ Court for Lagos extended the period of detention for the actors. E orders the Nollywood actor to stay in police cell until July 13, 2021. The actor’s lawyer told the BBC that Pidgin said he believed the court would release the actor. To say that they believe the actor is innocent of the case against me, adds the lawyer. It is always possible to say that the court is worthy of sama am a condition of heavy bail that we must meet. The last time the judicial authorities granted bail, they did not meet all the conditions for bail. Some of them are very difficult to meet. Anoda tin wey made happun either say the actor of the remand Di for the prison or the police cell. Dis fit happun while di case go dey continue. Although I am likely to be released on bail according to the Lagos Police Commissioner. But I am not a case for the first bail offense as the court does not send the suspect back to jail. Wia dis foto comes from, @OLOFOFOMUSIC Wetin we call say foto, Olarenwaju James aka Baba Ijesha Di Yaba is not running the Nollywood actor on bail because authorities are not taking the case to high court. Baba Ijesha has not been detained for more than two months. The alleged case is the biggest sex offense case in Nigeria in the past two months. However, many concerned Nigerians are closing their mouths, while some are protesting for good reasons. Wetin we call say foto, Baba Ijesha in court on June 16. Trial in Baba Ijesha court: actor Omiyinka Olanrewaju must be charged Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner Moyosore Onigbanjo said: Police referred the case to the Department of Criminal Prosecutions [DPP] for legal advice. The DPP recommends Baba Ijesha to face five provisions of the 2015 Lagos State Criminal Law. 1. Article 135, Indecent treatment of a child – wey dey punishable by 7 years imprisonment 2. Section 137, defiling a child, punishable by life imprisonment 3. Section 261, Sexual assault by penetration – and punishable by life imprisonment 4. Section 262, Attempted Sexual Assault by Penetration – punishable by 14 years imprisonment and 5. Section 263, Sexual assault – wey dey punishable by 3 years imprisonment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos