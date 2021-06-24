Take a peek inside the chic new downtown Apple store in Los Angeles

The Broadway Theater that introduced Angelenos to the Talking Movies nearly a century ago opens in a very different era of entertainment on Thursday as the Golden Apple Store. The tech giant intends the retail and event space to be one of its most important and a symbol of its emergence as a creative force in Hollywood.

Supporters in downtown Los Angeles are hoping the high-profile store’s debut will spur other retailers to open in the downtown area, where many businesses have been hit hard by pandemic-related closures that have deprived them. streets of life and prevented people from entering their establishments.

The Apple Tower Theater store and event space is located on Broadway and 8th Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Converted Cinema is an amplified and reimagined version of Apple’s normal store format, meant to showcase the company’s multiple visions of content creation: There’s a lot of tech to buy, but Apple is also planning programs, courses and other events involving well-known filmmakers, musicians and artists.

Apple wouldn’t say how much it spent on renovating the once-abandoned Tower Theater, but the multi-million dollar makeover had obviously been underway for over three years and included a careful restoration of many of the theater’s original features, such as ethereal cloud ceiling murals – patched skies.

It was one of the best theaters in town when it opened in 1927 to show silent films, but it was quickly converted to show talking films and hosted the Los Angeles premiere of The Jazz Singer. , with Al Jolson.

The Tower Theater lobby, presented in 2018 before the renovation, features an ornate crystal chandelier and stained glass windows. (Robert Goulrey / Los Angeles Times)

The theater was one of the city’s first air-conditioned buildings and originally featured windows in the basement that patrons could look at to marvel at the state-of-the-art cooling equipment.

Built on a small site for a theater and seating only 900 seats, it was designed in a Neo-Renaissance style with innovative French, Spanish, Moorish and Italian elements cast in terracotta, according to the Los Angeles Conservatory. The theater closed in 1988.

Apple’s design team relied on historic photos and architectural drawings as well as modern 3D laser scans to aid in the renovation, which included seismic enhancements.

Apple has conducted forensic painting studies and literally peeled through history to reveal the quirky details and bright colors that have given the Tower Theater its beauty, said architect Doo Ho Lee, director of design for stores. Retail Apples.

The interior of the Tower Theater, presented in 2018, has been converted into a retail store and interactive event space. (Robert Goulrey / Los Angeles Times)

Workers found rich gold and detailed bronze features, along with shiny stones and ornate plasterwork, Lee said. Craftsmen restored, painted and polished each surface by hand.

On the outside, Apple created a replica of the clock tower cap, which was damaged and then removed in the wake of the Sylmar earthquake in 1971. Craftsmen also recreated the design of the Broadway marquee from 1927 by hand carving its crest and details from historical photos.

The beautiful entrance is now fully restored to its opening glory, Lee said. Notable details include a grand staircase with bronze handrails flanked by Corinthian marble columns and surrounded by balcony landings highlighted by a crystal chandelier.

From the balcony inside the Apple Tower Theater in downtown Los Angeles, visitors can view the store on the ground floor. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

He has a real sense of procession and dynamic theater when walking through space, he said. Looking back towards the entrance, visitors see a stained glass window depicting a fleur-de-lys motif and a strip of celluloid film.

Inside the old theater is the main product area, surrounded by a 1920s grandiose vision evoked by architect S. Charles Lee to mimic the Paris Opera. It was the first of several cinema palaces designed by Lee, who was also the architect of the elaborate Los Angeles Theater.

Where the cinema screen once stood is a video wall, framed behind the proscenium arch and Juliet’s balconies which offer the best view of the five-story interior.

People climb the restored monumental staircase with marble steps inside the Apple Tower Theater. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Apple Tower Theater sets itself apart from other stores because it is such a special building and of such importance in the film industry, said Deirdre OBrien, head of retail and personnel at Apple.

It’s in the heart of a city known for its creativity and we really want to build on that, she said. Apple has 25 stores in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Tower Theater branch has been eagerly awaited by downtown stakeholders hoping for a ripple effect from its alleged popularity, CBRE real estate broker Derrick Moore said.

The ground floor of the Apple Tower Theater contains space for retail, education, and events. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants have suffered more than those in other urban nodes in the region over the past year, as they relied so heavily on hundreds of thousands of daily office workers who have fled during the pandemic and mostly still do their jobs from home. It also lacked tourists and local sports and music enthusiasts.

The vacancy rate for downtown retail properties nearly doubled to 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, CBRE said. Many shops, bars and restaurants, however, remain closed, even though their owners still pay rent.

Although security key card supplier Kastle Systems believes that offices in the Greater Los Angeles area were about 26% occupied by workers last week, Moore calculated the downtown office occupancy rate at nearly 11% and said he might not return until Labor Day, when de many US companies have said they expect to be back in their buildings more fully.

The old Tower Theater, left, showed Angelenos’ first sound film in 1927. Apple opens new outlet after one of its most important restoration projects. (Apple)

The stretch of Broadway near Olympic Boulevard where the old theater is located was one of the most promising before the pandemic, with new apartments and renovations to historic offices and stores, Moore said.

The area began to improve when the Ace hotel and theater complex opened there in 2014 in the former United Artists building and has become a popular destination for accommodation and entertainment.

The 1.1 million square foot Broadway Trade Center across from the tower is set to be redeveloped into an office, hotel and retail complex, but remains unfinished.

Rene Hodges, left, highlights portraits created by local artists of people who have inspired them creatively. Hodges helped produce the project, which decorates the 8th Street exterior of the Apple Tower Theater store and event space. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Neighbors include a Vans shoe store and Urban Outfitters, which occupies the former Rialto Theater. Across the street is also a 1915 white marble clad office building which has been restored but has no tenants yet.

Apple’s decision to invest there as a tenant is a validation of its real estate location, Moore said, perhaps bringing enough cachet to persuade other high-end retailers to join it downtown.

The importance of the brand cannot be understated, he said.

The theater building is owned by the Delijani family, who also own the Los Angeles Theater and two other historic Broadway theaters.

The Cupertino, California-based company has rapidly grown its presence in the Los Angeles area in recent years as its Apple TV + has become a competitor to other streaming entertainment services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Apple announced in April that it would increase its teams in Culver City to more than 3,000 employees by 2026 and expand its campus there. The company currently employs approximately 9,000 workers in the Los Angeles area, including nearly 100 in the newer store.

The downtown Apple store and another in Beijing will be the first to launch Apple Creative Studios, which the company calls a global initiative for underrepresented young creatives to give them access to tech equipment, advice and the opportunity. to display what they create.

Of the society Today at Apple The program will also feature public in-store sessions at the Tower Theater and virtual sessions hosted by teaching artists from Creative Studios, including photographer and filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof, rapper and producer D Smoke, singer-songwriter Syd and the cellist and singer Kelsey Lu.

Downtown Booster Jessica Lall hopes such programs and Apple’s presence will expand the appeal of downtown as people return to search for its urban surroundings after what she described as a very difficult year for the city center.

You go there to connect, to be entertained, for cultural experiences in life, said Lall, president of the corporate advocacy group Central City Assn. of Los Angeles. With the pandemic restrictions lifted, we were seeing how quickly people are coming back and how excited they are. It is visible and palpable.