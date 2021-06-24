Ali Fazal reveals that his role of the 3 idiots plunged him into a depression, remembers calling Rajkumar Hirani: “I was crushed” | Bollywood





Actor Ali Fazal has revealed that he fell into a depression after appearing in the 2009 film 3 Idiots. Ali said he was crushed after the press asked him about his character in the film, whose arc seemed to reflect a tragic real-life incident. Ali Fazal played the character of Joy Lobo in 3 Idiots, a student passionate about machines. In the movie, after Dr Viru ‘Virus’ Sahastrabuddhe, played by Boman Irani, tells Joy that he won’t be graduating, Joy commits suicide. In an interview with Peeping Moon, Ali said, “I fell into depression when I started with 3 Idiots. I played a small role in it. Do you know what happened? but by then some students had harmed each other, and then I got a call from a news channel saying, sir, you played that role and that’s exactly what happened. past. this point. I was naive, I was in my second year of college. I fell into depression and I said to Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani) and all these people and they said, please don’t do that. Tell them to talk to the producer and don’t feel like that ‘. “ “Obviously they were very nice about it and I used to suddenly start associating that I couldn’t explain much in a small role. I wish and hope I get a big role so I can. then accompany them throughout the trip and say no to you, that’s not what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to hurt anyone. Of course, it came from a very naive place, “Ali added. Read also | Kishwer Merchant is ready for her baby shower, shares a preview of the decor and her special mehendi Meanwhile, Ali will next appear in Ray, the Netflix anthology about the stories of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Starring stories from Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala, Ray will premiere on the streamer on June 25 and will feature four stories of love, lust, betrayal and truth. Ali appears in Forget Me Not, alongside Shweta Basu Prasad and Anindita Bose. If you need support or know someone who needs it, please contact your nearest mental health specialist. Help lines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

