The Only Fools and Horses actor who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic

The episode “In Sickness and in Wealth” of Only Fools and Horses debuted on the BBC in February 1989 and follows Derek “Del Boy” Trotter who suffers in more ways than one.

First, the cash flow is very low and he has been unable to pay the rent for the Trotters’ apartment at Nelson Mandela House in recent months, and is even at risk of being evicted.

But of course he tries to maintain his yuppie image by eating out and spending money on drinking alcohol in the pub which leads to more debt problems.

Wheel dealer Del also suffers from mysterious stomach pains and admits he’s scared to see the doctor.

Meanwhile, Elsie Patridge has a hilarious shoot with Del Boy, Trigger, Boycie, Rodney, Mike and Uncle Albert in the lobby above The Nag’s Head pub.

READ MORE:14 of Del Boy’s funniest one-liners from Only Fools and Horses







(Image: BBC)



Del receives a message from his late mother encouraging him to visit the doctor about his health and is therefore sent to the hospital.

As Del rests on his hospital bed, he is seen by an old pal, Doctor Robbie Meadows, who informs him that he has Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

He was warned to lead a much healthier and less stressful life before being sent home to rest.

The role of Doctor Robbie Meadows was played by Ewan Stewart, and it looks very familiar.

Ewan is a well-established Scottish actor with a career spanning decades and has a long list of television and film credits to his name.

Ewan Stewart as First Officer Murdoch in Titanic:

However, moviegoers will recognize Ewan as First Officer Murdoch in the hit movie Titanic.

In the 1997 film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Murdoch was the officer in charge of the bridge when the Titanic hit the iceberg.

Murdoch frantically gave orders in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid a collision with the iceberg.

After the Titanic crashed into the iceberg, she was then tasked with starboard evacuation and coordinating passengers to safety in the lifeboats.

As Murdoch helps escape as the famous ship dives into the water, he shoots two passengers before standing on the edge of the ship’s deck and shooting himself in a heartbreaking scene.





MyLondons brilliant new newsletter The 12 is packed with news, views, features and opinions from all over the city. Every day send yourself a free email around noon with 12 stories to keep you entertained, informed and uplifted. It’s the perfect read for lunch. The MyLondon team tells London stories to Londoners. Our 45 journalists cover all the news you need – from town hall to your local streets. Never miss a moment by signing up for The 12 newsletter here.

Titanic was one of Ewan’s most prolific roles in film, but he went on to star in a catalog of other movies and TV series.

In the early 90s, Ewan starred in The Bill and The Advocates before playing DS Chris Moorhouse in Silent Witness (2000), John Stevens in POW (2003), John Burke in Taggart (2008) and various roles in Rebus in Les 2000s.

The 63-year-old also played Cartwright in The Interceptor (2015), Michael Hogarth in Vera (2017) and Bob Price in Things I Know to Be True (2017), among many other television appearances.

Most recently, he starred as Mal in the 2019 Pure TV series.

To learn more about Only Fools and Horses, click here.