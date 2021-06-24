Watch: Why does Bollywood star Sonu Sood sell bread and eggs on a cycle?





Mumbai: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood was seen selling eggs, bread, crisps and daily groceries on a cycle, calling him “Sonu Sood ki Supermarket” in his latest video on social networks. The gesture was aimed at promoting small businesses.

Sood posted a video of him on a cycle with the groceries on Wednesday night. In the video, he says “you don’t have to go to a mall to buy groceries,” adding that the largest supermarket is ready to deliver your daily items to your doorstep. He stressed the importance of buying from local vendors, saying, “This market is a success.

He captioned the video: “Free home delivery. 1 free bread for 10 eggs # supermarket #supportsmallbusiness.”

Sood, who became a real-life hero during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, frequently responds to distress calls from people on his social media profiles.

One of his supporters recently asked if Sood could give his girlfriend an iPhone. Responding to the Twitter user’s request, Sood joked, “Uska toh pata nahi, agar iPhone diya toh tera kuch nahi rahega (I don’t know about her, but if I give her an iPhone you won’t get anything ). “

The Happy New Year star has been at the forefront of helping Indian migrants and COVID-19 patients by providing them with essential items and medical supplies.

