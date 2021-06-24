Actor Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanashyam Nayak, treated for cancer, resumes filming





Ghanasyam Nayak in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Image courtesy: taarakmehtakaooltahchashmahnfp ) Strong points Ghanashyam Nayak stars as Nattu Kaka in the series

“My health is fine, but the treatment had to be resumed,” he said.

“Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy,” he added. New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who stars as Nattu Kaka on the series, has been all the rage on social media since Wednesday after his recent interview about resuming filming of the popular sitcom amid his cancer treatment has surfaced on the Internet. Ghanashyam Nayak, 77, was diagnosed with cancer and his chemotherapy sessions, which were successful last year, resumed after new knots were found in his neck during a recent test. In one interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ghanashyam Nayak opened up about the return to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after a few months and said, “My health is fine, but the treatment had to be resumed. Currently, I am undergoing chemotherapy. It was after four months that I shot a special episode for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at Daman last week and believe me I really enjoyed it. “ He revealed that according to the show’s current script, he was to shoot just a sequence of calls with Jethalal Champaklal Gada (played by Dilip Joshi) and for that he traveled to Gujarat for a day. “For now, I am waiting for filming to resume in Mumbai and I am very positive,” said Ghanashyam Nayak. Ghanashyam Nayak underwent surgery after eight cancerous nodes were found in his neck last year. In the aforementioned interview, her son said that the actor “does not face any problems or pain” but since the family is unwilling to take any risks, they started Ghanashyam Nayak’s chemotherapy sessions again. “We just need to take dad to the hospital once a month for the sessions. Hopefully the spots are gone by the time we come back for his test next month,” the actor’s son said. to Dainik Bhaskar. Ghanashyam Nayak was part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the show premiered in July 2008. The main cast of the show also includes Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhavya Gandhi as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Jayantilal Gada, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta and Munmun Dutta as Babita Krishnan Iyer, among many others.







